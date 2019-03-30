Qurate Retail announces quarterly interest payment and regular cash dividend amount on 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2043

Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) today
announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment to the holders as
of March 15, 2019 of the 0.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2043
(the "Debentures) issued by its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty
Interactive LLC ("LI LLC). The amount of the quarterly interest payment
is $1.875 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of
March 30, 2019, 1,116 Debentures remained outstanding in the aggregate
adjusted principal amount of $91,696, after giving effect to todays
quarterly interest payment.
Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of
the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary
Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures.
Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each
successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to
cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an
annualized yield of 0.75% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter
adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular
Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the
principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second
succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary
Additional Distribution.
To date, LI LLC has made three Extraordinary Additional Distributions to
holders of the Debentures:
-
On June 16, 2016, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution
(the "TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution) of $614.4332 per
$1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures attributable to the
cash distribution made to former holders of common stock of Time
Warner Cable, Inc. ("TWC) on May 18, 2016, in connection with the
mergers involving Charter Communications, Inc. and TWC (the
"Charter/TWC Merger). The TWC Extraordinary Additional Distribution
was based on the "average transaction consideration paid in the
Charter/TWC Merger, as that term is defined in the Indenture for the
Debentures.
-
On March 1, 2018, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution
of $11.9399 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures
attributable to the cash consideration of $18.50 per share paid to
former holders of common stock of Time Inc. ("Time) on January 31,
2018, in connection with the acquisition of Time by Meredith
Corporation.
-
On July 16, 2018, LI LLC made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution
of $277.5381 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures
attributable to the cash consideration of $53.75 per share paid to
former holders of common stock of Time Warner Inc. ("TWX) on June 15,
2018 in connection with AT&Ts acquisition of TWX ("AT&T/TWX
Acquisition).
Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 0.75% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the
Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of
principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures
resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
|
March 30, 2019
Beginning Adjusted
Principal
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Payment of
Principal
|
|
|
March 30, 2019
Ending Adjusted
Principal
|
$83.8828
|
|
|
$1.875
|
|
|
$0.1573
|
|
|
$1.7177
|
|
|
$82.1651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LI LLC also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures as
of March 15, 2019, of an additional distribution of $3.7841 per $1,000
original principal of Debentures, which is attributable to the regular
quarterly dividends paid by AT&T of $0.51 on February 1, 2019. Payments
of additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do
not result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.
As a result of the AT&T/TWX Acquisition, the reference shares
attributable to each $1,000.00 original principal of Debentures consist
of a basket of 3.1648 shares of Class A common stock of Charter (NASDAQ:
CHTR) and 7.4199 shares of common stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).
About Qurate Retail, Inc.
Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of
digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.s businesses and assets
consist of QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively,
the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other
investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005823/en/