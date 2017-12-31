Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 3.5% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2031

Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate Retail) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) today
announced a semi-annual interest payment to the holders of its 3.5%
Senior Exchangeable Debentures due 2031 (the "Debentures") issued by its
direct wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Interactive LLC ("LI LLC). The
amount of the payment is $17.50 per $1,000 original principal amount of
Debentures.
Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of
the Debentures is adjusted in an amount equal to each extraordinary
distribution made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted
principal amount is further reduced on each successive semi-annual
interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the semi-annual
interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 3.5%
of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent
it is made by reason of a particular extraordinary distribution that
results in an adjustment to the principal amount of the Debentures,
takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the
payment of that extraordinary distribution.
To date, there have been two extraordinary distributions to holders of
the Debentures. On January 10, 2007, LI LLC made an extraordinary
distribution of $162.6160 per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures arising from Freescale Semiconductors going private
transaction. On June 20, 2012, LI LLC made an extraordinary distribution
of $184.0960 per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures
arising from the acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. by
Google.
Adjustments to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the
amount of the semi-annual interest payments received by holders of the
Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 3.5% per annum of
the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of
the amount of the semi-annual interest payment being made on the
Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of
principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures
resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the
Debentures:
|
July 15, 2018
Beginning
Adjusted Principal
|
|
|
|
Payment
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Additional
Payment of
Principal
|
|
|
|
July 15, 2018
Ending Adjusted
Principal
|
|
$539.0079
|
|
|
|
$17.50
|
|
|
|
$9.4326
|
|
|
|
$8.0674
|
|
|
|
$530.9405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LI LLC is also making an excess regular cash dividend amount
distribution of $2.5247 per Debenture, attributable to the quarterly
dividends paid by Motorola Solutions Inc. of $0.52 per share on both
April 13, 2018 and July 13, 2018. Payments of excess regular cash
dividend amounts do not result in adjustments to the principal amount of
the Debentures.
The semi-annual interest payment and excess regular cash dividend amount
distribution are expected to be made on July 16, 2018 to holders of
record of the Debentures on July 1, 2018.
About Qurate Retail, Inc. (formerly Liberty Interactive Corporation)
Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of
digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.s businesses and assets
consist of its subsidiaries QVC, Inc., HSN, Inc., and zulily, llc
(collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as its interests in ILG
and FTD, among other things.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005562/en/