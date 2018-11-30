Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qurate Retail, Inc.s ("Qurate Retail) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB) President
and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg
Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the first
quarter of 2019 on Friday, May 10th, at 8:30 a.m.
(E.D.T.). Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A
session during which management will accept questions regarding Qurate
Retail. After the close of market trading on Thursday, May 9th,
2019, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting first quarter
of 2019 results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases.
The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retails
financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking
matters.
Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 458-4121 or (323) 794-2093, passcode
3078914, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be
on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator
will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.
In addition, the first quarter earnings conference call will be
broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should
visit the Qurate Retail website at www.qurateretail.com/events
to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of
the call will also be available on the Qurate Retail website. The
conference call will be archived on the website for one year after
appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.
About Qurate Retail, Inc.
Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of
digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.s businesses and assets
consist of QVC, HSN, Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively,
the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other
investments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005853/en/