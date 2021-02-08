  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören +++
08.02.2021 22:15

Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Qurate Retail, Inc.s ("Qurate Retail) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Friday, February 26th, at 8:30 a.m. (E.S.T.). After the close of market trading on Thursday, February 25th, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting fourth quarter of 2020 results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Qurate Retail. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retails financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (720) 543-0206, passcode 3812026, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the fourth quarter earnings conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Qurate Retail website at www.qurateretail.com/events to register for the web cast. Links to the press release and replays of the call will also be available on the Qurate Retail website. The conference call will be archived on the website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Qurate Retail, Inc.

Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in a broad range of digital commerce businesses. Qurate Retail, Inc.s businesses and assets consist of QVC (and its subsidiaries, including HSN), Zulily and the Cornerstone Brands (collectively, the Qurate Retail Group) as well as various green energy and other investments.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital: Wie investiere ich in Gold?
DZ BANK - Euro/US-Dollar kurz vor der Abwärtsspirale?
Vontobel: Elektrofahrzeuge - Der Boom hat begonnen
Corona-Krise trifft Reisebranche hart - Ryanair-Aktie erholt
Weekly EUR/USD Prognose: Jetzt wird ausgelotet
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie 10.000  richtig anlegen
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Financial Fact: Indische Aktien könnten von Geopolitik profitieren.
Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Risiken
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auf ewig im Nachteil? So erreichen Sie Ihre finanzielle Freiheit
So wehren Sie sich gegen Notdienst-Abzocker
50 Jahre Zukunft  so investieren Sparer in Tech-Aktien
Diese sieben Aktien legen den Grundstein für die finanzielle Freiheit Ihrer Kinder
Ist der GameStop-Spuk schon wieder vorbei?

News von

Top Dividenden: Diese Unternehmen schütten riesige Gewinne aus - Wo Sie zugreifen sollten
Nasdaq 100: Die Luft wird dünner - Bonuszertifikate schützen vor einem Rückschlag bei Techaktien
DAX-Ausblick: Experten sehen gute Chancen für neue Börsenrekorde
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bilfinger-Aktie springt hoch nach Übernahmegerüchten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Maximalziel vorerst um 14.400

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt stabil -- Übernahmegerüchte bei Bilfinger -- Bitcoin-Rekordhoch: Tesla investiert mehr als 1 Mar. Dollar in BTC -- GRENKE, Apple, CureVac, BioNTech, im Fokus

E.ON-Tochter Essent verkauft Vertriebsgeschäft in Belgien an Luminus. Daimler-Betriebsratschef will Sperrminorität nach Konzernaufspaltung. RWE-Chef Schmitz hört früher auf. METRO bestellt Steffen Greubel zum neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden. Schaeffler erwartet mehr Aufträge im Bereich E-Mobilität. Baader Bank profitiert vom Börsenboom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen