QVC, Inc. Announces Completion of the Redemption of Its Outstanding 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2022

QVC, Inc. ("QVC”) announced today the completion on September 21, 2020 of the previously announced redemption of the remaining balance outstanding of its 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes”). An aggregate principal amount of $115,092,000 was redeemed at an amount equal to 107.953% of the principal amount of the redeemed 2022 notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such 2022 Notes to the date of redemption.

QVC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB).

