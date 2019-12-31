finanzen.net
14.08.2020 00:20

QVC, Inc. Prices Offering of $500 Million of New Senior Secured Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

QVC, Inc. ("QVC) announced today the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of new 4.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "New Notes). The New Notes will be secured by a first-priority lien on the capital stock of QVC, which also secures QVCs existing secured indebtedness and certain future indebtedness. The net proceeds from the offering of the New Notes (the "Offering), together with cash on hand, are expected to be used to repurchase any and all of the $500 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of QVCs 5.125% senior secured notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes) in a tender offer announced previously by QVC. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. QVC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA and QRTEB).

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are the lead joint book-running managers for the Offering.

QVC is offering the New Notes pursuant to its existing effective shelf registration statement previously filed by QVC with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for this offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Toll Free: 1 800 294 1322, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or the 2022 Notes, nor shall there be any sales of New Notes or 2022 Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the offering of New Notes and the use of proceeds from the Offering, including the proposed repurchase of the 2022 Notes. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and QVC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of QVC, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about QVC and about the risks and uncertainties related to the business of QVC which may affect the statements made in this press release.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Interactive A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Interactive A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Interactive Corp. Interactive Shs (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Liberty Interactive A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Interactive A News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Sparen leicht gemacht
Vestas wächst und rutscht in die Verlustzone
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Zu viele Varianten existieren
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
Anhaltende Nachfrageschwäche am Ölmarkt voraus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Westwing - kann diese Rallye weitergehen?
Die Erde dreht sich weiter: Warum Schwarzmaler keine Anlageberater sein sollten
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Liberty Interactive A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Interactive A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Profitieren Sie von der neuen Grundsteuer  oder zählen Sie zu den Verlierern?
Wie Tesla  Diese 13 Aktien beflügeln die Schnäppchen-Fantasie
Der Negativzins befeuert das Dilemma der deutschen Prekär-Sparer
Der Dispo offenbart die Ungerechtigkeit an Millionen Deutschen
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen

News von

Tesla-Aktie mit Split: Wer profitiert, was steuerlich wichtig ist
TUI-Aktie im Höhenflug: Aber droht bald der Absturz?
Silberpreis fällt um 16 Prozent
Baukindergeld: Verfehlte Kritik an Familienförderung
DAX im Plus: Hickhack um neues US-Konjunkturpaket bremst Börsen aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow schwach -- TUI meldet Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Telekom wächst stark -- thyssenkrupp, Varta, Daimler, K+S, QIAGEN, RWE, Lyft, Wirecard im Fokus

Wacker Neuson erhöht über Schuldscheindarlehen Liquidität. Krisenbank Monte Paschi erwartet Verluste bis 2022. Amazon schließt gravierende Sicherheitslücken in Alexa. CureVac-Börsengang für Freitag geplant. AEGON nimmt Ausblick nach Gewinneinbruch zurück. CANCOM bestätigt nach Ergebniseinbruch Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.08.20
DAX schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow schwach -- TUI meldet Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Telekom wächst stark -- thyssenkrupp, Varta, Daimler, K+S, QIAGEN, RWE, Lyft, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13.08.20
Union Investment: Nachhaltige Anlagen für deutsche Privatanleger immer wichtiger
Aktie im Fokus
13.08.20
Warum ein Wirtschaftsexperte die Zahl der Aktienausgaben als beunruhigend einstuft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB