R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 published on 22 April 2026, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividend falling due on the preference shares on 30 June 2026 would be paid on the due date.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2026 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2026 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 June 2026.

Enquiries:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877