DAX24.840 +0,2%Est506.056 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,1700 -5,6%Nas26.854 -0,9%Bitcoin54.961 -0,4%Euro1,1611 +0,1%Öl96,96 -0,4%Gold4.466 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Marvell Technology A3CNLD Siemens Energy ENER6Y Micron Technology 869020 Microsoft 870747 Broadcom A2JG9Z Deutsche Telekom 555750 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX leicht im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefer -- Broadcom mit enttäuschenden Ergebniszahlen -- SpaceX setzt Ausgabepreisfest -- HOCHTIEF steigt in DAX auf -- PUMA, BYD im Fokus
Top News
Aktien von Infineon, STMicro, ASML & Co. unter Druck: Halbleiter-Rally stockt angesichts extremer Erwartungen Aktien von Infineon, STMicro, ASML & Co. unter Druck: Halbleiter-Rally stockt angesichts extremer Erwartungen
Webinar mit Christian Schlegel: Von Dax bis Dow - das bewegt die Märkte im zweiten Halbjahr 2026 Webinar mit Christian Schlegel: Von Dax bis Dow - das bewegt die Märkte im zweiten Halbjahr 2026
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

04.06.26 08:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
REA Holdings PLC
1,26 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

04-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

 

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025 published on 22 April 2026, the directors stated their intention that the semi-annual dividend falling due on the preference shares on 30 June 2026 would be paid on the due date.

 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2026 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2026 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 June 2026.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 429929
EQS News ID: 2339136

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLC

DatumMeistgelesen