R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Announces Exercise of Early Settlement Option in Connection With Its Tender Offers

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD) announced today that
it elected to exercise the Early Settlement Option described in the
Offer to Purchase, dated September 18, 2018 (as amended or supplemented
from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase), relating to its previously
announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers) for its outstanding
7.625% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes), 7.875% Senior Notes due
2021 (the "2021 Notes), 8.875% Debentures due 2021 (the "2021
Debentures) and 7.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes and,
collectively with the 2020 Notes, the 2021 Notes and the 2021
Debentures, the "Securities). Terms not defined otherwise in this press
release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
RRD accepted and purchased today (the "Early Settlement Date) $430
million in aggregate principal amount of Securities, consisting of
approximately $172.6 million in aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes
and approximately $257.4 million in aggregate principal amount of 2021
Notes that were validly tendered and not withdrawn. Holders of purchased
Securities received the applicable Total Consideration set forth in the
Offer to Purchase and accrued and unpaid interest (if any) on such
Securities from the last interest payment date with respect to those
Securities to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.
The previously announced date and time for the expiration of withdrawal
rights for the Tender Offers has passed and has not been extended.
Securities tendered pursuant to a Tender Offer may no longer be
withdrawn, except as required by applicable law.
The Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, at the
end of October 18, 2018. Because RRD purchased the Aggregate Maximum
Tender Amount of Securities on the Early Settlement Date, RRD will not
make any further purchases of Securities in connection with the Tender
Offers.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an offer to sell securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or
sale would be unlawful. The offer is being made solely pursuant to terms
and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Nothing contained
herein shall constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an
offer to buy, any securities of RRD.
The lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers is BofA Merrill Lynch and
co-managers for the Tender Offers are Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells
Fargo Securities. Any questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offers
should be directed to BofA Merrill Lynch at (toll-free) 888-292-0070 or
(collect) 980-388-3646. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering
Securities, or requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, should be
directed to Global Bondholder Services, the information agent and
depositary for the Tender Offers, toll-free at (866) 794-2200 (banks and
brokers call (212) 430-3774) or 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY
10006.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing
and business communications. With more than 50,000 clients and 43,000
employees across 34 countries, RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of
capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the
world to effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel
communications strategies.
