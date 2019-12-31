finanzen.net
23.04.2020 23:15

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held Virtually

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD or the "Company) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the location of the Companys upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting) has been changed and will now be held in a virtual only meeting format accessible at http://viewproxy.com/RRDonnelley/2020/vm. The Annual Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time for you to login and test your Internet-connected devices audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the designated time. For technical support before and during the Annual Meeting, please e-mail virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.

Access to the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of the Company who have registered in advance. To register, please go to http://viewproxy.com/RRDonnelley/2020/ no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 11, 2020. Upon submitting proof of stock ownership ("Proof of Ownership), you will receive by e-mail a password and further information for accessing the Annual Meeting.

The following information will be required to establish your Proof of Ownership:

  • If you are a registered holder, you may submit: your name and address as it appears on your proxy card.
  • If you hold your shares in "street name (i.e., through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee), you may scan and upload a copy of your voter instruction form, proxy card or broker statement OR your legal proxy obtained from your bank or broker.

NOTE: If you hold your shares in "street name and wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, your Proof of Ownership must be your legal proxy obtained from your bank or broker. Obtaining a legal proxy may take several days, or longer, and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible.

We encourage you to vote before the Annual Meeting, following the instructions in your proxy materials. If you have already voted or you vote before the Annual Meeting, you do not need to take any action at the Annual Meeting unless you wish to change your vote.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience, and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

