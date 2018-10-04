R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Further Increases Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and Extends Tender Offers

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) ("RRD or the "Company)
announced today that it has elected to further increase the aggregate
principal amount (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount) of its
outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes), 7.875%
Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes), 8.875% Debentures due 2021
(the "2021 Debentures) and 7.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022
Notes and, collectively with the 2020 Notes, the 2021 Notes and the
2021 Debentures, the "Securities) that it can purchase under its
previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers) from $400
million to $430 million, subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and
the 2022 Series Cap set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September
18, 2018 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to
Purchase). Terms not defined otherwise in this press release have the
meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
On October 3, 2018, RRD announced that approximately $644.5 million in
aggregate principal amount of Securities was validly tendered and not
withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 2, 2018 (such
date and time, the "Early Tender Date) and also that it increased the
Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount from $350 million to $400 million.
Based on the application of the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth in
the Offer to Purchase and the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount of $430
million, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to
the applicable Tender Offer, RRD currently expects to accept for
purchase all 2020 Notes and approximately $257.4 million in aggregate
principal amount of 2021 Notes that were validly tendered and not
withdrawn. Because more than $430 million in aggregate principal amount
of Securities was validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Early Tender
Date, RRD will not accept any further tenders of Securities, unless RRD
elects to further amend the terms of the Tender Offers.
In addition, RRD has extended the Expiration Date of the Tender Offers
to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, at the end of October 18, 2018,
unless further extended or earlier terminated, solely to comply with
applicable law. The consummation of the Tender Offers remains subject
to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain
conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the completion
of a secured debt financing in an amount sufficient to fund the Tender
Offers (the "Debt Financing). As previously announced, if RRD exercises
its Early Settlement Option, RRD expects that payment for any purchased
Securities will occur on or about October 15, 2018. In accordance with
the terms of the Offer to Purchase, RRD reserves the right to amend the
Tender Offers, subject to applicable law.
The previously announced date and time for the expiration of withdrawal
rights for the Tender Offers has passed and has not been extended.
Securities tendered pursuant to a Tender Offer may no longer be
withdrawn, except as required by applicable law.
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of
an offer to sell securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale
will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or
sale would be unlawful. The offer is being made solely pursuant to terms
and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Nothing contained
herein shall constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an
offer to buy, any securities (if any) in connection with the Debt
Financing.
The lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers is BofA Merrill Lynch and
co-managers for the Tender Offers are Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells
Fargo Securities. Any questions regarding the terms of the Tender Offers
should be directed to BofA Merrill Lynch at (toll-free) 888-292-0070 or
(collect) 980-388-3646. Any questions regarding procedures for tendering
Securities, or requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, should be
directed to Global Bondholder Services, the information agent and
depositary for the Tender Offers, toll-free at (866) 794-2200 (banks and
brokers call (212) 430-3774) or 65 Broadway, Suite 404, New York, NY
10006.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing
and business communications. With more than 50,000 clients and 43,000
employees across 34 countries, RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of
capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the
world to effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel
communications strategies.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a
number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary
statements contained in RRDs filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission at www.sec.gov.
RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005800/en/