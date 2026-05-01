RAG-Result of AGM
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
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21 May 2026
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
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Poll Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting
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Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.
To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 19 May 2026, the voting record date, was 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The Company held 7,044,269 shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the voting record date was 297,697,307.
For and on behalf of
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Sarah Whiteley
Company Secretary
-Ends-
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|428265
|EQS News ID:
|2331688
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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