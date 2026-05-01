DAX24.557 -0,7%Est505.947 -0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,8600 -0,8%Nas26.155 -0,4%Bitcoin66.423 -0,3%Euro1,1586 -0,3%Öl108,7 +3,4%Gold4.518 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Micron Technology 869020 Intel 855681 HENSOLDT HAG000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach NVIDIA-Rekordzahlen: DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street tiefer -- Airbus: Lieferverzögerungen beim A350? -- IBM, Quanten-Aktien, Micron, Eutelsat, Rheinmetall, Softbank, RWE, TKMS im Fokus
Top News
Walmart-Aktie gibt wegen Ausblick ab: Starkes Wachstum trotz Konjunktursorgen - Treibstoffkosten belasten Walmart-Aktie gibt wegen Ausblick ab: Starkes Wachstum trotz Konjunktursorgen - Treibstoffkosten belasten
Kaum Impulse durch starke NVIDIA-Bilanz: DAX gibt ab - Nikkei 225 stark Kaum Impulse durch starke NVIDIA-Bilanz: DAX gibt ab - Nikkei 225 stark
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

RAG-Result of AGM

21.05.26 15:21 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
1,57 EUR 0,09 EUR 6,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
RAG-Result of AGM

21-May-2026 / 14:21 GMT/BST

21 May 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Poll Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

 

Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll.  Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.  The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

Votes against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Number

% of ISC

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025

229,541,881

100.00

2,841

0.00

229,544,722

75.32%

10,549

2.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2025

224,012,817

97.59

5,531,450

2.41

229,544,267

75.32%

11,004

3.

To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

229,051,721

99.79

487,553

0.21

229,539,274

75.32%

15,997

4.

To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors

229,098,228

99.81

442,841

0.19

229,541,069

75.32%

14,202

5.

To re-elect Ken Stannard as a Director

222,613,841

96.98

6,935,654

3.02

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

6.

To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director

229,503,868

99.98

45,627

0.02

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

7.

To re-elect Tony Nicol as a Director

229,461,062

99.96

88,433

0.04

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

8.

To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director

224,646,486

97.86

4,903,009

2.14

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

9.

To elect Maeve Byrne as a Director

229,531,557

99.99

17,938

0.01

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

10.

To elect Richard Harvey

229,535,703

99.99

13,792

0.01

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

11.

To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director

218,130,010

95.03

11,419,485

4.97

229,549,495

75.33%

5,776

12.

To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director

225,384,783

98.19

4,164,485

1.81

229,549,268

75.33%

6,003

13.

Political donations

221,792,079

96.65

7,685,371

3.35

229,477,450

75.30%

77,821

14.

Directors’ authority to allot shares

229,102,979

99.81

446,697

0.19

229,549,676

75.33%

5,595

15.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights *

222,196,865

96.80

7,349,069

3.20

229,545,934

75.32%

9,337

16.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment*

222,211,073

96.80

7,334,973

3.20

229,546,046

75.32%

9,225

17.

Purchase of own shares*

229,446,897

99.99

30,344

0.01

229,477,241

75.30%

78,030

18.

Notice of general meeting*

229,416,078

99.94

134,098

0.06

229,550,176

75.33%

5,095

 

 

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

 

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

 

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes.  A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

The issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 19 May 2026, the voting record date, was 304,741,576 (including treasury shares). The Company held 7,044,269 shares in treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the voting record date was 297,697,307.

 

 

 

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Sarah Whiteley

Company Secretary

 

-Ends-

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

 

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 428265
EQS News ID: 2331688

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

DatumMeistgelesen