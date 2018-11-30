Rambus and Infineon Team Up to Bring Global Smart Card and Mobile Ticketing Offerings to Transport

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a technology leader in smart ticketing solutions for public transport, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Infineon Technologies AG, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, to jointly promote smart ticketing solutions for mobile and smart cards that will drive the next generation of mobility services worldwide. Both companies will combine their expertise on the CIPURSE open standard for mobile and smart card ticketing to provide end users the most comprehensive choice of solutions for future proof transport ticketing solutions.

CIPURSE is an open standard supported by a global community of members of the OSPT Alliance. As key supporters and board members of the OSPT Alliance, Rambus and Infineon recognise the trust and integrity CIPURSE provides as a platform upon which to build a flexible and secure interoperable ticketing proposition.

With extensive experience implementing scalable smart mobile ticketing solutions, Rambus will bring its Host Card Emulation (HCE) Ticket Wallet Service and Remote Ticket Download (RTD) solutions to the collaboration, providing secure download and storage of tickets on NFC-enabled smartphones and the ability to deliver tickets remotely to smartcards. Along with Infineons CIPURSE smart ticketing products, the companies will both be able to better deliver a high level of security for the international smart ticketing market, with mobile and smart card ticketing working in tandem.

Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus Ticketing commented: "Through our collaboration with Infineon, we will be able to increase global trust and awareness of the benefits of this open standards-based approach, which can help make public transport ticketing more accessible for all transport scenarios, whether passengers are on rail, bus or ferry.

Bernardo Knoblich, head of Transport Ticketing Product Line of Infineon Technologies said: "Our expanded collaboration with Rambus is underlining Infineons commitment to open standards-based solutions. Innovative services where smart card-based ticketing is deployed along with mobile solutions on a global scale will improve user convenience and hence drive adoption of new mobility services.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

