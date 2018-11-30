Rambus and Infineon Team Up to Bring Global Smart Card and Mobile Ticketing Offerings to Transport

Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a technology leader in smart ticketing
solutions for public transport, today announced a new strategic
collaboration with Infineon
Technologies AG, a global leader in semiconductor solutions, to
jointly promote smart ticketing solutions for mobile and smart cards
that will drive the next generation of mobility services worldwide. Both
companies will combine their expertise on the CIPURSE open standard for
mobile and smart card ticketing to provide end users the most
comprehensive choice of solutions for future proof transport ticketing
solutions.
CIPURSE is an open standard supported by a global community of members
of the OSPT Alliance. As key supporters and board members of the OSPT
Alliance, Rambus and Infineon recognise the trust and integrity CIPURSE
provides as a platform upon which to build a flexible and secure
interoperable ticketing proposition.
With extensive experience implementing scalable smart mobile ticketing
solutions, Rambus will bring its Host
Card Emulation (HCE) Ticket Wallet Service and Remote
Ticket Download (RTD) solutions to the collaboration, providing
secure download and storage of tickets on NFC-enabled smartphones and
the ability to deliver tickets remotely to smartcards. Along with
Infineons CIPURSE smart ticketing products, the companies will both be
able to better deliver a high level of security for the international
smart ticketing market, with mobile and smart card ticketing working in
tandem.
Russell McCullagh, vice president and general manager of Rambus
Ticketing commented: "Through our collaboration with Infineon, we will
be able to increase global trust and awareness of the benefits of this
open standards-based approach, which can help make public transport
ticketing more accessible for all transport scenarios, whether
passengers are on rail, bus or ferry.
Bernardo Knoblich, head of Transport Ticketing Product Line of Infineon
Technologies said: "Our expanded collaboration with Rambus is
underlining Infineons commitment to open standards-based solutions.
Innovative services where smart card-based ticketing is deployed along
with mobile solutions on a global scale will improve user convenience
and hence drive adoption of new mobility services.
For more information on the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions, visit rambus.com/smart-ticketing.
Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus
blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc
About Rambus Security
Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a
connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper
resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing
and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies
protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure
access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our
customers and their customer base. Additional information is
available at rambus.com/security.
About Rambus Inc.
Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative
hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from
the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores,
chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and
emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We
collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system
designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of
billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and
secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things
(IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more
information, visit rambus.com.
Source: Rambus Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005959/en/