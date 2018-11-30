Rambus Announces Tapeout and Availability of 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Node for High-Performance Communications and Data Centers

Today Rambus
Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced its newest portfolio solution of 112G
Long Reach (LR) SerDes PHY on a leading-edge 7nm process node for
next-generation terabit switches, routers, optical transport networks
(OTNs), and high-performance networking equipment. As the industry
rapidly transitions to 400GB and 800GB wired communication applications,
112G is a key building block necessary to support the ever-growing
demand for more bandwidth in data center and network applications,
doubling the data rate of 56G SerDes. Rambus is at the forefront of
implementing 112G design to address the long-reach backplane
requirements for next-generation data-intensive applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005145/en/
Rambus 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY (Graphic: Business Wire)
This high-speed PHY provides the optimal combination of power
efficiency, performance and area, adding to Rambus leading-edge large
portfolio of silicon-proven intellectual property (IP), design tools and
reference flows. With the introduction of 112G, this technology achieves
higher performance to rapidly enable industry infrastructure for the
400GB and 800GB applications.
"By leveraging leading 7nm process technology, Rambus is enabling the
next generation of Communications and Data Center applications, said
Hemant Dhulla, VP and GM of IP Cores, Rambus. "Were excited to continue
to expand our IP portfolio and deliver our customers top-of-the-line
performance and flexibility for todays most challenging systems,
including solutions like our 112G LR SerDes PHY.
This latest portfolio addition highlights Rambus leadership in
high-speed SerDes PHY IP, leveraging the companys long tradition of
signal and power integrity expertise remaining at the forefront of
innovation in interface technology.
Technical Details
The Rambus
112G LR SerDes PHY will deliver enterprise-class performance across
the demanding backplane environments beyond 30dB. To achieve this data
rate requires an innovative SerDes architecture approach to meet the
ever-growing data needs for high-speed data-intensive applications.
Key features of the Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY include:
-
Scalable ADC-based (analog-to-digital converter) architecture with
support for PAM-4 and NRZ signaling
-
DSP-based architecture for improved signal to noise ratio (SNR) and
extended reach
-
Configurable to provide power, performance and area (PPA) optimization
for medium reach (MR) and long reach (LR) applications.
Availability and Additional Information
The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY is currently available for licensing and
early access design customers can engage today.
With a near-term roadmap featuring industry-leading 112G solutions for
extreme short reach (XSR), the Rambus industry-standard interface
offerings are high-quality, complete PHY solutions designed with a
system-oriented approach to maximize flexibility in todays most
challenging system environments. For more information on our latest
high-speed SerDes PHY portfolio offerings, please visit rambus.com/serdes.
Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus
blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc
About Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division
The Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division develops products and services
that solve the power, performance, and capacity challenges of the
communications and data center computing markets. Rambus enhanced
standards-compatible and custom memory and serial link solutions include
chips, architectures, memory and SerDes interfaces, IP validation tools,
and system and IC design services. Developed through our system-aware
design methodology, Rambus products deliver improved time-to-market and
first-time-right quality.
About Rambus Inc.
Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative
hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from
the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores,
chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and
emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We
collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system
designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of
billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and
secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things
(IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more
information, visit rambus.com.
Source: Rambus Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005145/en/