finanzen.net
16.04.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

Rambus Announces Tapeout and Availability of 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY on Leading-edge 7nm Node for High-Performance Communications and Data Centers

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced its newest portfolio solution of 112G Long Reach (LR) SerDes PHY on a leading-edge 7nm process node for next-generation terabit switches, routers, optical transport networks (OTNs), and high-performance networking equipment. As the industry rapidly transitions to 400GB and 800GB wired communication applications, 112G is a key building block necessary to support the ever-growing demand for more bandwidth in data center and network applications, doubling the data rate of 56G SerDes. Rambus is at the forefront of implementing 112G design to address the long-reach backplane requirements for next-generation data-intensive applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005145/en/

Rambus 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rambus 112G Long Reach SerDes PHY (Graphic: Business Wire)

This high-speed PHY provides the optimal combination of power efficiency, performance and area, adding to Rambus leading-edge large portfolio of silicon-proven intellectual property (IP), design tools and reference flows. With the introduction of 112G, this technology achieves higher performance to rapidly enable industry infrastructure for the 400GB and 800GB applications.

"By leveraging leading 7nm process technology, Rambus is enabling the next generation of Communications and Data Center applications, said Hemant Dhulla, VP and GM of IP Cores, Rambus. "Were excited to continue to expand our IP portfolio and deliver our customers top-of-the-line performance and flexibility for todays most challenging systems, including solutions like our 112G LR SerDes PHY.

This latest portfolio addition highlights Rambus leadership in high-speed SerDes PHY IP, leveraging the companys long tradition of signal and power integrity expertise  remaining at the forefront of innovation in interface technology.

Technical Details

The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY will deliver enterprise-class performance across the demanding backplane environments beyond 30dB. To achieve this data rate requires an innovative SerDes architecture approach to meet the ever-growing data needs for high-speed data-intensive applications.

Key features of the Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY include:

  • Scalable ADC-based (analog-to-digital converter) architecture with support for PAM-4 and NRZ signaling
  • DSP-based architecture for improved signal to noise ratio (SNR) and extended reach
  • Configurable to provide power, performance and area (PPA) optimization for medium reach (MR) and long reach (LR) applications.

Availability and Additional Information

The Rambus 112G LR SerDes PHY is currently available for licensing and early access design customers can engage today.

With a near-term roadmap featuring industry-leading 112G solutions for extreme short reach (XSR), the Rambus industry-standard interface offerings are high-quality, complete PHY solutions designed with a system-oriented approach to maximize flexibility in todays most challenging system environments. For more information on our latest high-speed SerDes PHY portfolio offerings, please visit rambus.com/serdes.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division

The Rambus Memory and Interfaces Division develops products and services that solve the power, performance, and capacity challenges of the communications and data center computing markets. Rambus enhanced standards-compatible and custom memory and serial link solutions include chips, architectures, memory and SerDes interfaces, IP validation tools, and system and IC design services. Developed through our system-aware design methodology, Rambus products deliver improved time-to-market and first-time-right quality.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rambus News
RSS Feed
Rambus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rambus Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
27.08.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.2009Rambus auf die Watchlist setzenHot Stocks Investor
18.07.2006Rambus holdWR Hambrecht+Co
22.06.2006Update Rambus Inc.: HoldBWS Financial

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rambus Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rambus News

15.04.19Rambus (RMBS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere Rambus News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
Gold: Allmählich wird es gefährlich
Scalable Capital Blog: Frauen und das liebe Geld
Vontobel: Stockholm ist nach dem Silicon Valley die 2. Hauptstadt sogenannter Unicorns
UBS: LVMH  Mehr als ein modisches Ausrufezeichen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 nähert sich massiven Widerständen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Goldman Sachs und Lufthansa senden Warnsignale
ING Markets: DAX - Fallender Trendkanal im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rambus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Rambus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So bekommen Sie im Alter noch einen Kredit
Finanzministers Berat Albayrak wenig überzeugend vor Hunderten Investoren
So teuer wird das Wohnen in Ihrer Region bis 2030
Die Deutschen horten mehr Gold als die Bundesbank
So viel Gold horten die Deutschen

News von

Wirecard-Aktie steigt: Goldman Sachs erhöht massiv Anteil bei indirekten Stimmrechten
Metro-Aktie: Bieter für Real-Märkte springt plötzlich ab. Was nun?
Knaller bei Festgeldzinsen: Klarna Bank übernimmt Führung
Daimler-Aktie gibt nach: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt fallen können
Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis steigt wieder

News von

Experte befürchtet "Katastrophe": Aktien sollen bis Jahresende um 30 Prozent einbrechen
Ein Städtchen in Italien verkauft Häuser für einen Euro - es gibt nur eine Bedingung
Facebook-Investoren unternehmen einen dramatischen Versuch, Zuckerberg zu entmachten und die Firmenstruktur einzureißen
Billigprodukte in schicken Filialen: Kunden bringen Aldi, Lidl und Co. in ein strategisches Dilemma
Für Millennials wird der Weg in die Mittelschicht zur Herausforderung

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Dow fester erwartet -- Zalando mit überraschend schwarzen Zahlen -- ZEW-Index legt deutlicher zu als erwartet -- Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust -- BVB, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus

Samsung stellt Serienversion seines Auffalt-Smartphones Fold vor. Bank of America mit Rekordgewinn. Großer Patentprozess von Apple und QUALCOMM beginnt in Kalifornien. Unitedhealth wird nach starken Quartalszahlen zuversichtlicher. Drägerwerk-Aktie nur Anfangs klar von Analystenhochstufung angetrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:57 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Dow fester erwartet -- Zalando mit überraschend schwarzen Zahlen -- ZEW-Index legt deutlicher zu als erwartet -- Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust -- BVB, Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:03 Uhr
Zalando-Aktie nach überraschend schwarzen Zahlen stark
Ausland
15:06 Uhr
Samsung stellt Serienversion seines faltbaren Smartphones Fold vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Netflix Inc.552484
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Intel Corp.855681
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866