finanzen.net
05.09.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Rambus Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced grants of inducement awards to its Chief Operating Officer, Sean Fan, and other employees joining the company as a result of the recent acquisition of Northwest Logic, Inc.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Rambus Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved the grants of the following equity awards to Mr. Fan as a material inducement to his accepting employment with Rambus: (i) an award of 112,782 restricted stock units, and (ii) an award of 112,782 performance units. Fifty percent of such restricted stock units will vest on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 50% of the restricted stock units will vest on the two-year anniversary of the date of grant. The performance units will vest based upon the achievement of customer licensing income compound annual growth measured over a three-year performance period, consistent with the performance units for the other executive officers of the company. The company granted the restricted stock units and the performance units on September 3, 2019, the first business day of the first full month after Mr. Fans start date of August 26, 2019. The inducement awards were made under Rambus newly adopted 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreements.

In addition, Rambus also granted awards under the 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to non-executive officer employees of recently acquired Northwest Logic, Inc. in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and as approved by Rambus Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors. Rambus issued an aggregate of 37,000 restricted stock units to these employees on September 3, 2019, the first business day of the first full month after their start date with Rambus. Such restricted stock units will vest over four years, with twenty-five percent (25%) vesting each year on the grant date anniversary until fully vested.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rambus News
RSS Feed
Rambus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rambus Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
27.08.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.2009Rambus auf die Watchlist setzenHot Stocks Investor
18.07.2006Rambus holdWR Hambrecht+Co
22.06.2006Update Rambus Inc.: HoldBWS Financial

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rambus Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rambus News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rambus News
Werbung

Inside

ETP-Award 2019
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Überkauft und überverkauft
Wechselkurse werden zum Instrument der Politik! Was sind die Folgen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF EURO/AUSTRALISCHER DOLLAR
Thales rüstet sich für schwächere Zeiten
Vontobel: Dämpfer für Adidas - trotz positivem Ausblick
Allianz  Neuer Kursrückgang?
HSBC: Batteriehersteller im Fokus  VARTA will Weltmarkt anführen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rambus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Rambus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Als Mikrobiologe habe ich da in der Tat Bauchschmerzen
Beteiligte an Cum-Ex-Aktiendeals stehen erstmals vor Gericht
So ungewöhnlich ist der neue 100-Franken-Schein
Unsicherheit um den Austritt erreicht das britische Pfund
Der Pfund-Verfall erinnert an Britanniens Schwarzen Mittwoch

News von

DAX: Ist das der Umschwung?
Goldpreis: Was die JP Morgan-Analysten für nächstes Jahr erwarten
DAX über 12.000 Punkte: Entschärfung politischer Krisen gibt Börsen Auftrieb - Thyssen-Aktie steigt
Varta-Aktie mit Kursexplosion: Wohin die Rallye noch führen kann
So schützen Sie Ihr Geld vor Gläubigern: Freigrenzen für Pfändungsschutzkonten gestiegen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- thyssenkrupp vor DAX-Abstieg -- Bayer: Kein illegales Vorgehen bei Monsanto-Kritikerlisten -- Slack, Brenntag im Fokus

UBS krempelt Investmentbank um. Facebook bietet Verlagen bezahlte Video-Partnerschaften an. Regulierer warnen vor Libra. ING Group sieht sich nach Übernahmen um. Commerzbank-Finanzchef wechselt zur Danske Bank. E.ON kündigt Zwangsabfindung der innogy-Aktionäre an. Evonik investiert in chinesisches Startup. Johnson will neue Abstimmung über Neuwahl.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.09.19
DAX schließt höher -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- thyssenkrupp vor DAX-Abstieg -- Bayer: Kein illegales Vorgehen bei Monsanto-Kritikerlisten -- Slack, Brenntag im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
05.09.19
Slack enttäuscht mit Umsatzausblick - Slack-Aktie bricht ein
Aktie im Fokus
05.09.19
Facebook bietet Verlagen bezahlte Video-Partnerschaften an - Facebook-Aktie im Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610