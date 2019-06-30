finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
11.09.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Rambus Signs Agreement to Acquire Silicon IP and Secure Protocols Business from Verimatrix

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the Silicon IP and Secure Protocols business of Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly Inside Secure, for $65 million in cash. With the proposed acquisition, the world-class embedded security teams, products and expertise from Verimatrix and Rambus will combine to create the industrys most comprehensive portfolio of silicon-proven security IP and chip provisioning solutions.

As previously announced, the parties have entered into an exclusivity agreement with respect to the proposed transaction as of September 3, 2019. This acquisition is expected to close this year and is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

Forward-looking statements

Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus outlook and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed acquisition, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.

Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the expected benefits and costs of the proposed transaction; managements plans relating to the proposed transaction; the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction; statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of Rambus for future operations; any statements regarding anticipated operational and financial results; any statements of expectation or belief; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Rambus business; other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Rambus Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.

Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rambus News
RSS Feed
Rambus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rambus Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
27.08.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.2009Rambus auf die Watchlist setzenHot Stocks Investor
18.07.2006Rambus holdWR Hambrecht+Co
22.06.2006Update Rambus Inc.: HoldBWS Financial

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rambus Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rambus News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rambus News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
DekaBank: Konjunkturell freier Fall sieht anders aus
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Anleger warten auf die EZB-Sitzung
Was können Anleger von diesem Getränkehersteller erwarten?
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen melden sich eindrucksvoll zurück!
Wells Fargos banger Blick auf die Fed
HSBC: BMW, Daimler, VW  IAA als Spiegelbild der Branche
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen zeichnen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rambus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Rambus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie sieht Draghis letztes Anti-Krisen-Paket aus?
Viel attraktiver als Gold finde ich derzeit Silber
Die Welt flüchtet ins Gold  und untergräbt Amerikas Dollar-Dominanz
Darum sollten Sie lieber in Silber investieren
Wenn Sie Ihr Vermögen so vererben, haben Ihre Kinder mehr davon

News von

DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
Strafzinsen reichen nicht mehr: Kauft die EZB nun auch noch für viele Milliarden Euro Aktien?
DAX: Positiv, aber leicht überhitzt
DAX stärker: Bewegung im Zollstreit gibt Börsen Auftrieb - EZB im Blick
Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Börse Hongkong will LSE kaufen -- China: Ausnahmen bei Zöllen für US-Importe -- Merck, Wirecard, Porsche, General Electric, Ford im Fokus

Erdöl-Gigant Saudi Aramco bereitet wohl Börsengang in Saudi-Arabien vor. GM ruft in USA 3,5 Millionen Autos wegen Bremsproblems zurück. Vapiano mit hohem Verlust und noch mehr Schulden. Naspers-Tochter Prosus ist zum Börsenstart in Amsterdam 95 Milliarden Euro wert. Apple stellt neue iPhones vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Börse Hongkong will LSE kaufen -- China: Ausnahmen bei Zöllen für US-Importe -- Merck, Wirecard, Porsche, General Electric, Ford im Fokus
Immobilien
21:22 Uhr
Wohnungsbau zieht an: Hier entsteht der meiste Wohnraum
Aktie im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
Bereitschaft zum Preiskampf lässt Apple-Aktie abheben - Apple wieder über eine Billion Dollar wert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610
EVOTEC SE566480