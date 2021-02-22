  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Die Patrimoine-Lösung: gestern, heute und morgen! Schauen Sie sich das Video an! +++-w-
22.02.2021 14:37

Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand), a business development company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call
   Monday, March 8, 2021
   1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
   Phone: (201) 689-8263
   Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/ir-calendar

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, March 15, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13715235. The webcast replay will be available in the investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Companys investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Companys investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Companys website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Nachrichten zu Rand Capital CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rand Capital News
RSS Feed
Rand Capital zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rand Capital CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rand Capital News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rand Capital News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Warren Buffett überrascht mit Portfolio-anpassungen
Metallpreise stürmen weiter nach oben: Kupfer nimmt Allzeithoch ins Visier
EuropeFX: Die schöne Einfachheit der gleitenden Durchschnitte (Moving Averages)
Weekly DAX Prognose: Relativ schwacher Start
DZ BANK - Aufwärtswelle zum Allzeithoch in Vorbereitung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si unterstützt Wohnprojekt Leine 38 für Menschen mit HIV und Aids
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz. Jetzt anmelden.
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die versteckte Inflation
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rand Capital-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Rand Capital Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Beim Girokonto lauert immer häufiger die Minuszins-Falle
Miete oder Eigentum? Dieser Effekt offenbart die neue Kluft
Preiskrieg der Online-Broker  wie sich kluge Sparer jetzt entscheiden müssen
Ein Jahr Corona  das sind jetzt die Aktien-Ideen
153 Prozent pro Jahr  so investieren Sie in die Megatrend-Fonds

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Möglicher Inflationsanstieg bereitet Anlegern Sorgen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bitcoin-Kurs fällt kurz unter 53.000 Dollar
KPS-Aktie: Am Boden abfischen - eine Chance für Risikobereite
DAX im Minus - Ifo-Anstieg lockt Europas Anleger nicht aus der Deckung- Rohstoffpreise legen zu
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kurssturz bei Nel Asa: Das rät die Citibank jetzt bei der Nel-Aktie

Heute im Fokus

DAX unter Druck -- Conti ohne Dividende -- ifo-Index steigt überraschend -- BioNTech-Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen -- adidas will für 2020 wieder Dividende zahlen -- Varta, Porsche im Fokus

Goodyear will Cooper übernehmen. Uniper und BayWa schließen Partnerschaft bei LNG-Tankstellen. Rapper Jay-Z and LVMH lassen bei Champagner-JV die Korken knallen. Daten: 94 Prozent weniger Klinikaufenthalte nach erster Impfdosis. Sanofi und GSK starten Phase-2-Studie für Corona-Impfstoff. Studie: Wohneigentum in einigen Städten erschwinglicher geworden. Schaeffler lehnt Aufspaltung ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen