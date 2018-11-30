Rand Capital Announces Preliminary Results of Special Meeting with Shareholders Supporting All Proposals

Rand
Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:RAND) ("Rand or "Rand Capital), a
business development company, announced today that based on the
preliminary voting results provided by the independent inspector of
election, but subject to certification of the final voting results by
the independent inspector of election, all proposals related to the
transformational transactions with East Asset Management, LLC ("East)
were approved at a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting) held
on May 16, 2019.
At the special meeting, shareholders:
-
Approved the issuance and sale of approximately 8.3 million shares of
common stock to East at a price per share of $3.00 for total
consideration of $25 million in cash and income-producing portfolio
assets pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated January 24, 2019.
-
Approved the issuance of shares to East under the Nasdaq listing rules.
-
Approved the Companys entry into an investment advisory agreement and
the resulting externalization of management.
-
Approved the amendment of the Companys certificate of incorporation
to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 100
million shares.
Allen F. "Pete Grum, President and CEO, noted, "We are pleased that
shareholders confirmed their support for management to advance this
transformational transaction and provide a path for enhanced shareholder
returns. We look forward to a strong future with East Asset Management.
Rand expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2019,
subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital (Nasdaq:RAND) is a Business
Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment
Company (SBIC). Rand currently focuses its equity investments in early
or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature
companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with
strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products,
technologies or services that have a high potential for growth.
Additional information can be found at the Companys website where it
regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.
About East Asset Management
East Asset Management (EAM),
formed in 2010, is dedicated to investing in private & public market
securities and has formed multiple investment vehicles that provide
capital to a variety of industries including energy, media, real estate,
hospitality, sports and entertainment. EAM has developed a unique and
proprietary network for sourcing investment opportunities, including
opportunities in the private credit/current yield space, leveraging both
its in-house and affiliated investment talent and capabilities. EAM is
an entity owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of Pegula Sports &
Entertainment: the management company streamlining key business areas
across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties
including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester
Americans, Harborcenter, Black River Entertainment, ADPRO Sports, PicSix
Creative agency and numerous hospitality properties.
