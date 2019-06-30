finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
26.09.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Rand Capital Portfolio Company, OnCore Golf, Announces "First-of-its-Kind Golf & Sports Entertainment Complex

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand or "Rand Capital), a business development company, announced that one of its portfolio companies, OnCore Golf Technology, Inc. plans to build a first-of-its-kind year-round sports entertainment complex, including a fully-integrated hotel in Buffalo, NY. The seven-acre OnCore Buffalo facility will bring exciting new golf and other sports experiences to downtown Buffalos waterfront when it opens in 2021. OnCore reports that it has the financing package in place with several local strategic and financial supporters for the estimated $30 million project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005855/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

OnCore Buffalo will feature a unique three-tiered golf driving range with state-of-the-art radar and camera systems used in each hitting bay to deliver incredible gaming and learning possibilities for golfers and non-golfers alike. Each hitting bay will offer full shot analysis including both club and ball data (swing speed, ball speed, smash factor, distance, spin rate, spin angle, launch angle, apex, and much more) and will offer customers the option of recording their swing and receiving instructional advice in real time. All of the information will be saved and available to the customer for retrieval and review on mobile devices and on a cloud-based website. Instantaneous social media posting and sharing along with in-venue broadcasts will further enhance the user experience. Numerous games  some purely for entertainment and others for competition  will be available and shown on high resolution monitors in each bay.

"Were very excited to be able to bring this kind of golf and sports entertainment experience to an urban setting  the result of engineering and technology innovations that have been years in the making, said OnCore Golf co-founder Keith Blakely. "In doing so, we hope to elevate interest in golf amongst a broad demographic as well as to enable partnerships with other sports organizations who have similar goals. We envision other sports experiences, from virtual baseball, basketball and hockey to a possible indoor wave machine for surfing. We believe this planned complex sets a revolutionary standard that we can replicate in other urban areas.

The first-of-its-kind OnCore Buffalo design is unique and different from other golf entertainment concepts, which typically require a physical presence twice the size of the OnCore Buffalo facility, making them hard to locate in urban environments. Additionally, The First Tee of Western New York, an international youth development organization that introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people, will relocate into the OnCore Buffalo facility at no cost to the organization. Through after school and in school programs, The First Tee helps shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.

Allen F. ("Pete) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, added, "OnCore Golf has been at the forefront of golf ball technology advancement since its inception in 2011. This has been demonstrated by their development of several unique golf balls including the worlds only hollow metal core golf ball, a low compression ball with unrivaled distance called AVANT, and what many believe is the best premium tour ball, the ELIXR. The new golf and sports complex takes OnCores innovativeness to a new level. We are pleased to support them in their mission to grow the game of golf, creating a new experience for golfers of all skill levels. We are also pleased to support their efforts to further enhance the development of the beautiful Buffalo waterfront area.

Rand began investing in OnCore Golf in 2014, having invested approximately $753,000 to date.

ABOUT ONCORE GOLF

With headquarters in Buffalo, NY, OnCore Golf is a cutting edge golf ball technology company with a big heart. The company has an entrepreneurial enthusiasm for everything that it does and its mission is to grow the game of golf, making it more fun for golfers of all skill levels by bringing the most innovative high performance golf balls on the market. OnCore Golf is also the first company to offer an entire suite of patented perimeter weighting golf ball designs. This has been done for years in drivers, irons and even putters. OnCore is the first to innovatively incorporate this into its golf ball designs. Read more at: https://www.oncoregolf.com/.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand currently focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Companys website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net asset value growth, investment returns and opportunities as well as Rands plans for utilizing proceeds from sales of portfolio companies when and if received. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the portfolio companies markets, competitor responses, and market acceptance of their products and services and other factors disclosed in the Corporations periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as the Corporations current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Nachrichten zu Rand Capital CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rand Capital News
RSS Feed
Rand Capital zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rand Capital CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rand Capital News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rand Capital News
Werbung

Inside

Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Evotec: Langjährige Allianz mit Takeda Pharmaceutical
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEU! OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEN EURO-BUND FUTURE
Wirecard startet durch
BNP Paribas: dailyUS:
Osram Licht steht vor Übernahmeentscheidung - Wer macht das Rennen?
RWE  Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung erreicht!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rand Capital-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rand Capital Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für die Sparer verheißt Lautenschlägers Rücktritt nichts Gutes
Der Knackpunkt im Handelsstreit ist Huawei
So viel Miete können Sie mit der neuen Sechs-Jahres-Formel sparen
Deutschland ist das größte Opfer des Abschwungs
Vom Mitarbeiter zum Eigentümer  so schließt sich die Rentenlücke

News von

Alibaba-Aktie bricht ein: Was dahinter steckt - wie weit die Kurse noch fallen können
Bei der ING gibt es bald keine 1,0 Prozent Zinsen mehr für Tagesgeld: Bank kündigt Zinsänderung an
DAX: Stabilisierung am Monatsdurchschnitt?
Politische Unsicherheiten belasten DAX - Pfeiffer-Aktien brechen ein
Aktueller Check: Zwei Banken bieten für das Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Aber ist mein Geld dort auch richtig sicher?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen im Minus -- HELLA verdient weniger bei sinkenden Umsätzen -- GfK: Deutsches Konsumklima zieht unerwartet an -- Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus

ams kann keine OSRAM-Aktien mehr kaufen. Angeklagter im 'Cum-Ex'-Prozess: Deutsche Bank war eng eingebunden. TeamViewer-Aktie am zweiten Börsentag schwach. VW: Produktivität in Autowerken steigt etwas stärker als geplant. HORNBACH-Gruppe hebt Ausblick an. Cevian hat wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte verlangt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen im Minus -- HELLA verdient weniger bei sinkenden Umsätzen -- GfK: Deutsches Konsumklima zieht unerwartet an -- Commerzbank, Lufthansa, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:23 Uhr
Die Konkurrenz schläft nicht: Netflix-Aktie gibt kompletten Jahresgewinn ab
Sonstiges
22:13 Uhr
Bitcoin bricht weiter ein und fällt zeitweise unter 8.000 Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeamViewerA2YN90
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480