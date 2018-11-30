finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-
27.06.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces $5 million Share Repurchase Program

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) ("Ranger or the "Company) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to purchase up to 10% of the Companys currently outstanding Class A Common Stock held by non-affiliates, not to exceed 580,000 shares or $5 million in aggregate value.

"Based on our continued strong performance and, more importantly, the confidence we have in our business going forward, the Board of Directors and management team believe that the Companys shares are an attractive investment opportunity, said Darron Anderson, Chief Executive Officer.

Repurchases may be made at managements discretion from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and actual number of shares purchased will depend on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, stock price and general market and economic conditions, as well as the Company's working capital requirements and general business conditions. The duration of the share repurchase program is 12 months and may be accelerated, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice. The repurchase program will be funded from the Companys existing cash balance or future cash flows. The Company does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program. The Company had 8,454,273 Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements represent Rangers expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Rangers control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ranger does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ranger to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The risk factors and other factors noted in Rangers filings with the SEC could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Nachrichten zu Ranger Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ranger Energy Services A News
RSS Feed
Ranger Energy Services A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ranger Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.03.2019Ranger Energy Services A OverweightBarclays Capital
20.11.2018Ranger Energy Services A BuyB. Riley FBR
12.03.2019Ranger Energy Services A OverweightBarclays Capital
20.11.2018Ranger Energy Services A BuyB. Riley FBR

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ranger Energy Services Inc Registered Shs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ranger Energy Services A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ranger Energy Services A News
Anzeige

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Ripple: 38,20-%-Fibonacci-Retracement im Fokus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - unüberwindbare Hürde
Tesla - Rekord oder Enttäuschung?
Kommt die Zeit der Goldminen-Aktien?
G20-Gipfel rückt immer mehr in den Fokus
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der Automobilität
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Ranger Energy Services A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Ranger Energy Services A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt um Nulllinie -- DAX geht mit einem Plus aus dem Handel -- Hedgefonds-Investor Elliott legt Milliardenbeteiligung an Bayer offen -- BASF baut tausende Stellen ab -- H&M im Fokus

TRATON-Aktien werden zum Börsendebüt mit 27 Euro platziert. Orange verkauft Beteiligung an BT Group. Twitter führt Kennzeichnung für regelwidrige Politiker-Tweets ein. Ford setzt Umstrukturierung fort: In Europa fallen 12.000 Jobs weg. Walgreens verdient etwas mehr als erwartet. Neues Softwareproblem bei Boeing.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
CommerzbankCBK100
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
SteinhoffA14XB9