Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces New Board Member

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: "RNGR) ("Ranger)
announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board) voted to
increase the size of the Board from eight directors to nine directors.
Ranger also announced the appointment of Michael C. Kearney to the Board
to fill the newly created vacancy. Mr. Kearney was also appointed to the
Boards audit committee (the "Audit Committee).
"We are pleased to announce the addition of Michael Kearney to our Board
and to our Audit Committee. We believe Mr. Kearney brings valuable
industry and financial experience to our Board and will be a great
addition, Darron Anderson, Rangers Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Kearney currently serves as Franks Internationals Chairman,
President and Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since
September 2017. Mr. Kearney has served as a member of Franks
International Supervisory Board since 2013 and has over 25 years of
upstream energy executive and board experience in the oil services
sector. Mr. Kearney was appointed to Franks International Supervisory
Board in 2013 and was Lead Supervisory Director from May 2014 until
December 31, 2015, when he was named Chairman. In addition, Mr. Kearney
served on the Franks International Audit Committee from 2013 until 2017
and the Franks International Compensation Committee from 2014 until
2016.
Mr. Kearney previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer
of DeepFlex Inc., a privately held oilfield services company which was
engaged in the manufacture of flexible composite pipe used in offshore
oil and gas production, from September 2009 until June 2013, and served
as the Chief Financial Officer of DeepFlex Inc. from January 2008 until
September 2009. Mr. Kearney served as Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer of Tesco Corporation from October 2004 to January
2007. From 1998 until 2004, Mr. Kearney served as the Chief Financial
Officer and Vice President-Administration of Hydril Company. In addition
to his executive experience, Mr. Kearneys oilfield services experience
extends to serving on the board of directors of Core Laboratories from
2004 until 2017, most recently as its Lead Director, and serving on the
Board and Audit Committee of Fairmount Santrol from 2015 until its
merger with Unimin Corporation in 2018. Mr. Kearney received a Bachelor
of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University, as well as
a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of
Houston. Mr. Kearney was selected as a director because of his
experience in the oil and gas industry and his experience serving on the
board of directors of other companies.
About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service
rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on
unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.
