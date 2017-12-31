Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q1 2018 Results

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) ("Ranger or the "Company)
announced today its results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.
The highlights for Q1 2018 were:
-
The Company realized an increase in high-spec rig average hourly rates
and saw growing demand for its rigs.
-
The Companys completion wireline business in the Permian Basin
continued to grow substantially, ending the quarter with a total of
six trucks.
-
Stronger underlying financial performance was driven by improved
operating execution.
Financial highlights for Q1 2018 were:
-
Revenues of $62.6 million, a sequential increase of 25% from $50.1
million in Q4 2017.
-
Net loss of $10.3 million for Q1 2018 increased from a net loss of
$5.6 million in Q4 2017 primarily due to a $9.0 million goodwill
impairment and the loss on the sale of idle, non-core assets of $0.7
million, partially offset by improved operating performance.
-
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $5.2 million for Q1 2018,
from $3.8 million in Q4 2017, principally due to revenue growth
partially offset by higher underlying general and administrative costs.
-
The average hourly rates for high-spec rigs increased by 7% to
approximately $487 in Q1 2018 from $454 in Q4 2017.
-
Rig hours increased 5% to approximately 73,600 for Q1 2018 from 69,800
in Q4 2017.
-
Rig utilization as measured by average monthly hours per rig increased
to 184 hours in Q1 2018 from 179 hours in Q4 2017 on growing demand.
|
______________________________________
|
1 "Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States
("GAAP). Please see "Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Supplemental
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) at the end of this press
release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of
Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure.
|
Darron Anderson, Rangers CEO, commented:
"The trajectory of our business is definitely headed in the right
direction. We believe the results of the quarter reflect the success of
our strategy execution. Our high-spec well servicing rigs continue to
differentiate themselves on horizontal well applications thus driving
increased demand and successful price increases. Our focus on growing
our completions-related activity is not only demonstrated through our
increased rig hour results, but also through our highly successful
Permian wireline completions business. We continue to offer one of the
highest quality, purpose-built asset bases in the industry, which is
driving efficiency gains for our client base and creating growth
opportunities. At current commodity price levels, we anticipate
continued demand growth, notably in our higher margin
completions-related activities.
Financial Results
Revenues
During the quarter, revenues increased 25% to $62.6 million from $50.1
million in Q4. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased
activity of our wireline completions business and higher hourly rates
for our high-spec rigs in the Well Services segment. The results by
segment were as follows:
-
Well Services segment revenue increased 25% to $59.7 million in Q1
2018 from $47.7 million in Q4 2017, principally due to our wireline
activity and hourly rig rates. Revenues in our Permian Basin wireline
completions business increased by close to three times quarter over
quarter with a full quarter of increased activity and 2 new trucks
delivered in the quarter. Average hourly rig rates increased 7% to
$487 on improved pricing and stronger revenue mix driven by increased
completions work in select basins. Rig utilization, as measured by
average monthly hours per rig, increased to 184 from 179. Total rig
hours increased 5% to approximately 73,600 hours in Q1 2018 from
69,800 in Q4. For the quarter, the average number of rigs in our fleet
increased to 134 rigs from 130 in Q4 2017. During the quarter, two
rigs were delivered and six new rigs entered service of which five
were delivered in Q4 2017 and one in the current quarter.
-
Processing Solutions revenue increased to $2.9 million in Q1 2018 from
$2.4 million in Q4 2017 mainly due to increased mobilization revenue.
Operating Loss and Net Loss
During the quarter, operating loss increased to $10.8 million from $5.2
million in Q4 2017. The Company wrote off all of its $9.0 million of
goodwill. Excluding the $9.0 million goodwill impairment, the operating
loss improved by $3.4 million as compared to Q4 2017, mainly due to
improved gross margin offset by a loss on sale of idle, non-core
equipment of $0.7 million in the quarter.
During the quarter, net loss increased by $4.7 million to $10.3 million
from $5.6 million in Q4 2017. The increase was due to the higher
operating loss in Q1 2018 discussed above.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.2 million in Q1 2018 from $3.8 million
in Q4 2017. The increase was mainly due to increased revenues from our
wireline activity and higher average hourly rates for high spec rigs
partially offset by higher underlying general and administrative costs.
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was
$1.1 million for Q1 2018.
Investing Activities: Net cash used in investing activities was
$11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 which includes
offsetting asset sale proceeds of $1.2 million. Not included in these
numbers were $5.0 million of non-cash assets additions and $1.3 million
in assets purchased via capital lease financing during Q1 2018.
Financing Activities: Net cash provided by financing activities
was $7.9 million for Q1 2018, comprised of $15.6 million of borrowings
under our line of credit offset by $7.7 million payments on capital
lease obligations for certain rigs.
The borrowing capacity under our line of credit, based on eligible
accounts receivable, was approximately $32 million as of March 31, 2018.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its Q1 2018 results
on May 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To
join the conference call from within the United States, participants may
dial 1-866-807-9684. To join the conference call from outside of the
United States, participants may dial 1-412-317-5415. When instructed,
please ask the operator to join the Ranger Energy Services, Inc. call.
Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the
conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To
listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of
the Companys website, http://www.rangerenergy.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after
the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately
seven days. It can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the
United States or 1-412-317-0088 outside of the United States. The
conference call replay access code is 10113927. The replay will also be
available in the Investor Resources section of the Companys website
shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for
approximately seven days.
About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
Ranger is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated
services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal
well completion and production operations.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. These forward-looking statements represent Rangers expectations
or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results
described in this press release will not be achieved. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are outside of Rangers control that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the
forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, Ranger does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ranger to predict
all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you
should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in
our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC). The risk factors and other factors noted in
Rangers filings with the SEC could cause its actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Services
|
|
|
$
|
59.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
47.7
|
|
Processing Solutions
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
62.6
|
|
|
|
|
50.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown
separately):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Services
|
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
|
|
41.4
|
|
Processing Solutions
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Total cost of services
|
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
73.4
|
|
|
|
|
55.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
(10.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(11.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.6
|
)
|
Tax benefit
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.6
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.36
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
8,423
|
|
|
|
|
8,413
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
8,423
|
|
|
|
|
8,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.3
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
|
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
Unbilled revenues
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
51.9
|
|
|
|
|
49.7
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
199.9
|
|
|
|
|
189.2
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
262.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
259.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
34.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
32.0
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
Capital lease obligations, current portion
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
56.7
|
|
|
|
|
52.9
|
|
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
77.1
|
|
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity / net parent investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,447,178 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,
2018 and 8,413,178 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 6,866,154 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(12.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
|
|
|
110.1
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
|
|
103.7
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
87.6
|
|
|
|
|
92.0
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
185.4
|
|
|
|
|
195.7
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
262.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
259.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(10.3
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Equity based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(6.5
|
)
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(8.2
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(11.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under line of credit agreement
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in Cash and Cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flows Information
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activity
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
(5.0
|
)
|
Non-cash additions to fixed assets through capital lease financing
|
|
|
$
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure determined in accordance with
GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest
expense, net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and
amortization, equity-based compensation, acquisition-related and
severance costs, impairment of goodwill, gain or loss on sale of assets
and certain other items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing
performance.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it
allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when
compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or
capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net loss in
arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially
within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of
assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were
acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to,
or more meaningful than, net loss determined in accordance with GAAP.
Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components
in understanding and assessing a companys financial performance, such
as a companys cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the
historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in
Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be
construed as an indication that our results will be unaffected by the
items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA
may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. The following table presents reconciliations of net income
(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, our most directly comparable financial
measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,
in millions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(10.3
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(4.7
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Acquisition related and severance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
Costs incurred for offering related services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.4
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006663/en/