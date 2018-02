Ranger Energy Services to Participate at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the "Company") announced today that members of the Company's management team will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

The presentation materials to be used at the conference will be available in the Investor Center section of the Company's website at www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.

