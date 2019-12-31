finanzen.net
12.08.2020 21:00

Raven Develops BioFlex I-Series Film for Medical Isolation Gowns

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has introduced a new BioFlex I-Series plastic film product line to assist with the urgent global need for personal protection equipment (PPE).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005659/en/

Raven BioFlex films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven BioFlex films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven BioFlex films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. These films are 100 percent latex free and are designed to aid in the protection of healthcare professionals and patients from cross infection in clinical and laboratory settings. BioFlex films provide excellent fluid resistance and prevent physical contact with infectious liquid and solid materials.

BioFlex I-Series is formulated to meet the following requirements for production of disposable medical isolation gowns:

  • Berry Amendment compliant, "Made in the USA
  • ISO/ANSI/AAMI PB70 Level 1, 2 and 3 protection standards
  • Non-sensitizing and non-irritating per ANSI/AAMI 10993-10

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainty and unprecedented challenges, said Anthony Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Raven Engineered Films. "We want to do our part to help solve those great challenges by fulfilling the urgent need for domestically-produced PPE materials. On behalf of everyone at Raven, we are incredibly grateful to all frontline workers serving our communities and caring for those in need. We are proud to provide support through our U.S. based manufacturing resources as we all work together towards solutions.

BioFlex is available in various color options, including colorless, in a wide range of thicknesses with qualifying minimum order requirements. Contact Raven for additional information and a product quotation at +1 (800) 635-3456. Inquires for all PPE films are being expedited, and Raven has dedicated priority production capabilities to BioFlex film orders with quick processing and delivery timelines.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Engineered Films, Inc.

Raven Engineered Films, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raven Industries, Inc. Raven Engineered Films has established a well-known reputation for manufacturing and supplying high performance flexible films and sheeting to major markets throughout the United States and abroad. Raven Engineered Films is a U.S. manufacturer committed to producing essential film and sheeting to protect Earth's resources. The company is dedicated to developing targeted product solutions that not only solve precise application challenges but integrate sustainable environmental design practices for long-range performance. Raven Engineered Films world-class manufacturing operations include seven locations nationwide, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and proven product expertise to provide the most innovative and targeted product solutions in the industry. All Raven products are produced in a quality-controlled environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system. Capabilities include multi-layer blown sheeting, reinforced cast/lamination, conversion, custom fabrication, geosynthetics design-build expertise and certified installation services through Raven CLI Construction, Inc. Raven welcomes all product inquiries and can be reached at +1 (800) 635-3456. Learn more about Raven Engineered Films at http://ravenefd.com.

Raven Engineered Films Brands

Raven Engineered Films markets products under the following brand names: Absolute Barrier®, BioFlex, Conkure, Dura?Skrim®, FeedFresh®, FeedPro-G, FlexForm®, Fortress, GrainMax, Hydro-Cap®, HydraFlex®, HydraLine, Protector, RainFlap, Rufco®, SealFresh® Gold, SoilSeal, VaporBlock®, VaporBlock® Plus, VaporSafe®, Yokelift, WebNet, and Ziliant®.

BioFlex I-Series Compliance

BioFlex I-Series meets the standards for barrier protection and physical property requirements for use in isolation gowns produced under the American National Standards Institute/Association of the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (ANSI/AAMI) PB70, "Liquid barrier performance and classification of protective apparel and drapes intended for use in health care facilities. BioFlex films are formulated to meet AAMI levels 1, 2 and 3 protection standards for use in a health care setting and are tested to conform with ASTM F3352, ASTM F2407 and ANSI standards. BioFlex premium polyethylene is designed with a low-weight to high-strength ratio for excellent pliability and ease of heat seal-ability, resulting in strong heat welded seams for optimal protection and durability.

Nachrichten zu Raven Industries IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Raven Industries News
RSS Feed
Raven Industries zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Raven Industries IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.03.2018Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
05.12.2017Raven Industries NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
18.08.2017Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
17.02.2017Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
11.03.2016Raven Industries NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
08.03.2018Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
18.08.2017Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
17.02.2017Raven Industries BuyDougherty & Company LLC
05.12.2017Raven Industries NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
11.03.2016Raven Industries NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Raven Industries IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Raven Industries News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Raven Industries News
Werbung

Trading-News

So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Diese Corona-Krisenverlierer bleiben schwach
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Vorbörslich im Plus notiert
Saudi Aramco schwächelt massiv
Vontobel: EACH-Basket - Aktien mit Aufholbedarf?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
Mehrrendite seit 8 Jahren - die Top 20!
Financial Fact: US-Indizes profitieren von wenigen Zugpferden.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Raven Industries-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Raven Industries Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Dispo offenbart die Ungerechtigkeit an Millionen Deutschen
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen
So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant

News von

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
TUI-Aktie im Höhenflug: Aber droht bald der Absturz?
Silberpreis: Optimismus der Terminmarktprofis auf dem Vormarsch
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen legen zu -- Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an -- Ceconomy baut Stellen ab -- LEONI hadert mit Corona-Krise -- E.ON, Bechtle, TUI, EVOTEC im Fokus

Uber könnte Betrieb in Kalifornien aussetzen. Fed-Notenbanker erwartet keine rasche Belebung der Wirtschaftsaktivität. Kabinen-Gewerkschaft Ufo empfiehlt Zustimmung zu Lufthansa-Sparpaket. Frankfurt bringt sich für Europazentrale von TikTok ins Spiel. Liberty kauft Sunrise Communications - freenet dient Aktien an. BKA fahndet öffentlich nach Ex-Vertriebsvorstand von Wirecard.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:57 Uhr
DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen legen zu -- Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an -- Ceconomy baut Stellen ab -- LEONI hadert mit Corona-Krise -- E.ON, Bechtle, TUI, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:03 Uhr
Gericht: Apple soll halbe Milliarde Dollar für 4G-Patente zahlen - Aktie fester
Aktie im Fokus
21:14 Uhr
Uber-Aktie fällt: Uber könnte Betrieb in Kalifornien aussetzen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Lufthansa AG823212
NikolaA2P4A9
Amazon906866
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914