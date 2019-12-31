finanzen.net
18.05.2020 15:27

Raven Fleet Tracking Gives Ag Retailers a Comprehensive View of Entire Operation

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today the release of Slingshot® Fleet Tracking. Backed by Razor Tracking, the platform allows users to wirelessly track the location and other important information about their trucks, vehicles, trailers, tanks and other moving assets. With this solution, ag retailers and enterprise growers can gain a holistic view of their entire operation  including support vehicles and mobile inventory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005459/en/

Raven Industries: Slingshot® Fleet Tracking allows users to wirelessly track the location and other important information about their trucks, vehicles, trailers, tanks and other moving assets by providing accurate machine running data in real-time. This gives ag retailers and enterprise growers a holistic view of their entire fleet  including work, idle and transit times  to better manage their equipment, assets and operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven Industries: Slingshot® Fleet Tracking allows users to wirelessly track the location and other important information about their trucks, vehicles, trailers, tanks and other moving assets by providing accurate machine running data in real-time. This gives ag retailers and enterprise growers a holistic view of their entire fleet  including work, idle and transit times  to better manage their equipment, assets and operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Using Raven technology, any fleet can seamlessly integrate into the Slingshot Fleet Tracking platform. Application equipment connected with a Slingshot Field Hub or Viper® 4+ field computer automatically has the tracking information available. There is no need for another cellular connection or data plan. To track other moving assets, Raven offers two new fleet tracking devices:

  • The RTB battery-powered tracking device provides the last known and current position six times throughout a 24-hour period.
  • The RTV vehicle tracking device provides live position tracking when connected to a vehicle.

The platform is easy to set up and offers a free mobile app, making it accessible to entry-level users. Fleet managers can effectively view data such as location, speed, weather stamping or vehicle performance history from a single source.

"Slingshot Fleet Tracking will give immediate value to Ravens growing ag retailer and grower customer base, said Paul Welbig, Director of Slingshot Services & Logistics for Raven Applied Technology. "The easy-to-use system will help our customers access information about their operations assets in real-time, all on one platform. With that information, they are better equipped to manage their business and have greater visibility and control.

The platform will go live on June 1, 2020. Ag retailers or growers interested in the product can request a demo on https://ravenslingshot.com/fleet-tracking.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improve agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields.

http://ravenprecision.com

