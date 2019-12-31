Raven Industries to Host Virtual Investor Day

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day event on Thursday, August 27, 2020. The event will feature demonstrations of the Companys industry leading technology, encompassing Raven Autonomy, Raven Composites and Raven Aerostars Thunderhead Balloon Systems.

"We are extremely excited to showcase the technologies we are developing that will propel our company forward, with particular focus on Raven Autonomy, said Steven Brazones, Vice President and CFO. "We are a worldwide leader in autonomous technology, and we are positioned aptly to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity our autonomy solutions will create in agriculture.

"Raven Autonomy is the single-largest investment our company has made to-date, and we are committed to investing even more significantly in this platform going forward. This event will highlight the most recent developments and key milestone achievements regarding Raven Autonomy and provide updates on our other significant platforms for growth, concluded Brazones.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and is open to all interested investors. Institutional investors are highly encouraged to RSVP for this event by contacting Investor Relations at +1 (605) 336-2750.

A live video webcast and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://investors.ravenind.com.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

