finanzen.net
Sparen kann sich trotz niedriger Zinsen lohnen: Mit ETF-Sparplänen. Wer mehr erreichen will, sollte regelmäßig anlegen.-w-
25.09.2019 00:00
Bewerten
(0)

Reading International Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, Melbourne, Australia

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading) today announced that it will open a state-of-the-art cinema as part of the Millers Junction retail development in Melbourne, Australia in mid-2020.

Reading Cinemas Millers Junction will showcase the highest quality in Australian cinema as Western Melbournes first premium TITAN LUXE auditorium with convenient reserved seating, the newest Dolby Atmos immersive sound and enhanced food and beverage offerings. The new cinema will also feature reclining seats in all auditoriums to ensure maximum comfort for guests.

The new six-screen Reading Cinemas will be positioned within the well-established retail precinct, on Millers Road, Altona North. "We are excited to partner with Charter Hall to bring such an advanced cinema to the inner western region of Melbourne, said Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas Australias Managing Director. "Altona North is a thriving area and we look forward to providing a theatrical experience for our new guests that is of a world class standard.

Works are nearing completion on the $70 million Millers Junction redevelopment which commenced late in 2018 and will open its first stage later this year. This follows the successful completion of Stage 1 of Millers Junction Business which opened in late 2018, and Stage 2 which will complete in early in 2020.

Charter Halls Head of Diversified Development, Ben Dodwell, said "The deal with Reading Cinemas will see us welcoming this global brand to our mix at Millers Junction. Reading Cinemas have been a market leader in leisure and entertainment innovation; especially making the cinema experience accessible in Australia. Reading Cinemas, together with other local institutions such as the Jolly Miller Cafe, will complement the Millers Junction offer and pitch to local people who will soon be entertained and have a better range of shops and businesses in their local community.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC) With over 28 years experience in property investment and funds management, were one of Australias leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors  office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, weve carefully curated a $34.6 billion diverse portfolio of over 840 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.5 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, were powered by the drive to go further.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the possibility that the actual market share of the acquired cinemas and anticipated reduction in the acquisition financing will differ from these forward-looking statements, as well the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in RDI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by RDI that its objectives will be achieved. RDI undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reading International A News
RSS Feed
Reading International A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reading International Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co
22.03.2018Reading International A BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.12.2017Reading International A BuyGabelli & Co

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reading International Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Reading International A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Reading International A News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
Vontobel: Chipindustrie im Umbruch - Thomas Rappold: "Chinesen setzen auf den nächsten Sprung mit AI und 5G Spezialchips"
BNP Paribas: DAX vor der Jahresend-Rally? | Rendezvous mit Harry
Evotec setzt zum Sprung an
Nie wieder Zinsen? Das sagen die Top-Trader
SOCIETE GENERALE: Gold: Chance von 111,7 Prozent p.a.
Zunehmende Nachfrage- und nachlassende Angebotssorgen belasten Ölpreise
RWE  Grünes Licht für neue RWE
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Reading International A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Reading International A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Darum sind MP3-Player noch immer gefragt
Das müssen Sie wissen, um vom Silber-Boom zu profitieren
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Bluetooth-Maus für Laptop, PC und Tablet: Die besten Modelle im Überblick
Der heimliche Profiteur des Angriffs auf Saudi-Arabien

News von

Diese zwei Banken trotzen den Minizinsen und bieten für Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
Nel Asa-Aktie: Größter Short-Investor reduziert seine Wette gegen den Wasserstoffhersteller
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor Rezession verschreckt Anleger in Europa - TUI-Aktie steigt
DAX: Tempo wird realistischer
Thomas Cook-Pleite: Versicherer Zurich müsste für Rückholung von Cook-Passagieren zahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- Condor erhält Überbrückungskredit -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt erneut Prognose -- Daimler, EVOTEC, K+S im Fokus

Rufe nach Amtsenthebung werden lauter - Trump will sich entlasten. Umstrittener WeWork-Chef Neumann tritt zurück. TOTAL peilt 2019 Kosteneinsparungen von 4,7 Milliarden Dollar an. Britische Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig. VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt. SAF-Holland senkt Ausblick.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
24.09.19
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- Condor erhält Überbrückungskredit -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt erneut Prognose -- Daimler, EVOTEC, K+S im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Duftstoffhersteller: Welche Aktien nach Gewinnen riechen
Aktie im Fokus
24.09.19
Nike-Aktie nachbörslich gesucht: Nike steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
K+S AGKSAG88
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Thomas CookA0MR3W
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100