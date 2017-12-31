Reading International Announces Trial Court Decision to Appoint Temporary Trustee Ad Litem to Obtain Offers to Purchase RDI Voting Stock in James J. Cotter, Sr., Voting Trust

Reading International, Inc. (the "Company) today announced that the
California Superior Court has issued a statement of decision (the
"Statement of Decision) in the matter In Re:
James V. Cotter,
Living Trust, Ellen Marie Cotter, Margaret Cotter, Petitioners,
vs. James J. Cotter, Jr., Respondent, Case No: BP159755 (the "Cotter
Trust Case), relating to Mr. James J. Cotter, Jr.s February 8, 2017
petition to appoint a temporary trustee ad litem (a "Temporary TAL) to
pursue a sale of the Class B Voting-Stock owned, before his death, by
Mr. James J. Cotter, Sr. These shares represent more than 66%
of the outstanding voting power of our Company. In response to Mr.
Cotter, Jr.s petition, the California Superior Court has determined to
appoint a Temporary TAL "with the narrow and specific authority to
obtain offers to purchase the RDI stock in the voting trust, but not to
exercise any other powers without court approval, specifically the sale
of the company or any other powers possessed by the trustees.
In a prior statement of decision dated December 8, 2017, the California
Superior Court determined Ellen Cotter and Margaret Cotter to be the
sole trustees of the James J. Cotter, Sr., Living Trust (the "Cotter
Trust), and Margaret Cotter to the sole trustee of the voting trust to
be created under the Cotter Trust (the "Voting Trust). The Statement of
Decision, except with respect to the limited authority granted to the
Temporary TAL, leaves Ellen Cotter and Margaret Cotter in place as
trustees, with all powers granted to them under the applicable trust
documents, over all other matters relating to the Cotter Trust, the
Voting Trust and their respective assets, including authority to vote
the Class B Stock held by the Cotter Trust and/or the Voting Trust.
The Statement of Decision does not name a Temporary TAL, but provides
that if the parties cannot agree on a Temporary TAL, one will be
appointed at some future date by the California Superior Court.
Our Companys Board of Directors previously established a Special
Independent Committee comprised of directors William Gould (our lead
independent director who also serves as the Chair of the Special
Independent Committee), Judy Codding and Douglas McEachern to, among
other things, address any potential change of control transaction
relating to the sale of the shares of Class B Voting Stock, which may
now or in the future be held by the Cotter Trust.
The Charter of the Special Independent Committee includes the following
statements: "Due to the fact that the Voting Stock held by the [Cotter]
Trust and the [Cotter] Estate represents less than 5% of the outstanding
equity of the Company, there is a risk that the interests of the person
or group acquiring such a controlling block would not be consistent with
the long term business strategy adopted by the Companys Board or would
otherwise be inconsistent with the interest of holders of Class A Common
Stock or other holders of Class B Common Stock. The Board had previously
determined that it would be in the best interests of the Company and its
stockholders for the Company to pursue its long-term business strategy
as an independent company. Ellen Cotter, Margaret Cotter, and/or an
entity in which they have a controlling interest may be involved in the
Trust Share Sale Process as a potential purchaser of such shares, and
have advised the Board that they intend to continue with the
implementation of the business strategy adopted by the Board. Mr.
Cotter, Jr., voted against approval of that business strategy. A
complete copy of the Special Independent Committee Charter will be
attached to our filing on Form 8-K, being made with respect to this
press release.
Our Company has advised the California Superior Court that it opposes
the appointment of a Temporary TAL, as it believes that such an
appointment is not in the best interests of our Company and our
stockholders generally. Such a marketing process, conducted without the
participation or support of the Board of Directors and without any
protections for minority stockholders, risks an acquisition of control
that does not reflect our Companys value and growth opportunities and
transfers value from our stockholders to a potentially unqualified
individual or group. Moreover, irrespective of who may eventually end up
with control, such a process risks distracting key employees from
executing our business plan and disrupting present and future business
relations, valuation creation strategies and development projects.
Our Board of Directors has not changed its position that it is in the
best interests of our Company and our stockholders generally to continue
the independent pursuit of our Companys current business plan and that
a sale of the Company at this time would not be in the best interests of
stockholders generally. The Special Independent Committee and our Board
of Directors will monitor further developments arising out of the
Statement of Decision and determine what steps, if any, should be taken
in the best interests of our Company and our stockholders generally.
As previously announced, on December 11, 2017, the District Court in
Nevada in the matter Cotter vs. Cotter, et al., Case No.:
A-15-719860-B, Dept. No. XXVII (the "Cotter Derivative Litigation)
dismissed all derivative claims against Directors Judy Codding, William
Gould, Edward L. Kane, Doug McEachern and Michael Wrotniak determining
that Mr. James J. Cotter, Jr., had failed to demonstrate any "genuine
issues of material fact related to the disinterestedness and/or
independence of those directors. On December 29, 2017, these five
directors (constituting a majority of our Board of Directors) voted to
ratify the actions of our Board of Directors in terminating Mr. Cotter,
Jr., as President and CEO, and the actions of our Compensation Committee
in permitting the Cotter Estate to use shares of Class A Non-Voting
Stock to pay the exercise price of options held by the Cotter Estate to
acquire Class B Voting Stock. Based on this ratification, our Company
intends to seek dismissal of Mr. Cotter, Jr.s derivative claims
relating to these actions.
About Reading International, Inc.
Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) is a leading entertainment and
real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and
operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in
the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas,
Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live
theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and
signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Red
Yard and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand and
44 Union Square in New York City.
Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's
website: http://www.readingrdi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Our statements in this press release contain a variety of
forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements reflect only our
expectations regarding future events and operating performance and
necessarily speak only as of the date the information was prepared.
No
guarantees can be given that our expectation will in fact be realized,
in whole or in part.
You can recognize these statements by our
use of words such as, by way of example, "may, "will, "expect,
"believe, and "anticipate or other similar terminology.
These forward-looking statements reflect our expectation after having
considered a variety of risks and uncertainties.
However, they
are necessarily the product of internal discussion and do not
necessarily completely reflect the views of individual members of our
Board of Directors or of our management team.
Individual Board
members and individual members of our management team may have different
views as to the risks and uncertainties involved, and may have different
views as to future events or our operating performance.
Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking
statements are the following:
-
Future actions, developments and decisions by one or more
litigants, a temporary trustee ad litem or other trustee or guardian
appointed by a court, or the courts, including appellate courts, in
the above-described legal matters.
-
Future actions by members of the Cotter family or their respective
affiliates and representatives.
-
Future actions by the Companys Special Independent Committee or
the Board of Directors or any of the Companys stockholders.
-
Future actions of third parties.
The above list is not necessarily exhaustive.
Given the variety and unpredictability of the factors that will
ultimately influence the matters covered in this press release, no
guarantees can be given that any of our forward-looking statements will
ultimately prove to be correct.
Actual results will undoubtedly
vary and there is no guarantee as to how our securities will perform,
either when considered in isolation or when compared to other securities
or investment opportunities.
Finally, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or to revise
any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
applicable law.
Accordingly, you should always note the date to
which our forward-looking statements speak.
