Reading International Opens State-of-the-Art Cinema Complex at Burwood Brickworks

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading) is pleased to announce the opening of its most advanced Australian cinema at the grand opening of the brand new Burwood Brickworks development in Melbourne, Australia on December 6, 2019.

Reading Cinemas Burwood Brickworks showcases the Gold standard in Australian cinema as Melbournes first premium TITAN LUXE auditorium with convenient reserved seating, the newest Dolby Atmos immersive sound and enhanced food and beverage offerings. The new complex is the companys first cinema in Australia to feature reclining seats in all auditoriums.

The new six-screen Reading Cinemas complex is positioned on the ground level of the Burwood Brickworks shopping center, on the corner of Middleborough Road and Burwood Highway.

Reading acquired the former Burwood Brickworks property in the mid-1990s, when it first entered the Australian market. The property was later sold to a predecessor company of Frasers Property Australia. The approximately 150,000 square foot Burwood Brickworks shopping center will be the heart of the mixed-use community.

Ellen Cotter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Reading, commented: "Our new Reading Cinemas at Burwood Brickworks offers a first-class cinematic experience. We are thrilled, not only to partner with Frasers at Burwood Brickworks, but also to be finally delivering on the vision that my father and Reading founder, James J. Cotter, Sr., had to open a state-of-the-art cinema on the Burwood property. Many Reading executives fondly remember the long conversations decades ago regarding my fathers aspirations to entertain the Burwood community. From service to presentation to curated programming, we believe our new movie theater will set new standards for both this community and Reading.

"We are excited to partner with Frasers Property to bring our most advanced cinema complex ever to the inner city of Melbourne, said Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas Australias Managing Director. "We look forward to building on Readings long association with the Burwood site to provide a theatrical experience for guests that is of a world class standard.

TICKETS FOR THE OPENING WEEK ARE NOW ON SALE AT WWW.READINGCINEMAS.COM.AU

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International (http://www.readingrdi.com) is a publicly listed company in the United States (NASDAQ: RDI), which is in the business of owning and operating cinemas and developing, owning and operating real estate assets. Our business consists primarily of the development, ownership and operation of cinemas in the United States, Australia and New Zealand; and the development, ownership and operation of retail and commercial real estate in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, including entertainment-themed retail centers in Australia and New Zealand and live theatre assets in Manhattan and Chicago in the United States.

Reading manages its worldwide cinema business under various brands in the United States, under the Reading brand (http://www.readingcinemasus.com), Angelika Film Center brand (http://www.angelikafilmcenter.com), Consolidated Theatres brand (http://www.consolidatedtheatres.com); and City Cinemas brand (http://www.citycinemas.com). In Australia, Reading owns and manages the Reading brand (http://www.readingcinemas.com.au); and in New Zealand, the Reading brand (http://www.readingcinemas.co.nz) and Rialto (http://www.rialto.co.nz) brands. Its live theatres operate under the Liberty Theatres brand (http://www.libertytheatresusa.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the possibility that the actual market share of the acquired cinemas and anticipated reduction in the acquisition financing will differ from these forward-looking statements, as well the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Reading's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by Reading that its objectives will be achieved. Reading undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005946/en/