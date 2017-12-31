Real Alloy Announces Receipt of Bids to Acquire the Company and Selection of "Stalking Horse Bidder

Real Alloy Holding, Inc. ("Real Alloy or the "Company) today announced that the Company received multiple bids to acquire all of Real Alloys operations in advance of the previously announced court-approved deadline of January 31, 2018.

A group of the Companys noteholders, which in conjunction with Bank of America provided the existing Real Alloy debtor-in-possession facility, intend to serve as the "stalking horse" bidder in the court-supervised sale process. These noteholders, who are very familiar with the Companys operations, have expressed strong interest in operating both the North American and European business units. The noteholder group is comprised of large, sophisticated U.S. based investors. In addition to the noteholders indication, the Company also received multiple cash bids for the business. However, the noteholders illustrated their commitment to and belief in the Company by stating that they are making a credit bid that is substantially higher than any of the cash bids received, and designed to preserve and maximize the value of the business.

As the stalking horse bid in the sale process, the noteholder group bid will be subject to higher and better bids. The deadline to submit qualified bids is March 19, 2018. Currently, an auction is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2018, and a hearing to approve a sale is scheduled for March 29, 2018. This schedule is designed to facilitate an efficient and highly competitive sale process that maximizes value for all Real Alloy stakeholders.

Throughout the process, Real Alloy expects its operations to continue uninterrupted in the ordinary course of business and expects to continue to meet its day-to-day obligations to its employees, suppliers of goods and services and customers. During the first quarter, Real Alloy has continued to work on additional contracts for 2018 production with several longstanding customers.

Management Comments

Terry Hogan, President of Real Alloy, stated, "We are pleased to have the continued support of our noteholders and to have received numerous bids during the stalking horse phase of the sales process. We look forward to working through the milestones in our financial restructuring and completing an orderly sale of the business to maximize value as planned. By the beginning of May, we expect to have new ownership in place that supports our business, customers, suppliers, and employees.

Additional Information on the Chapter 11 Proceedings

Court filings and other information related to the court-supervised proceedings are available at a website administered by the Companys claims agent, Prime Clerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/realindustry. Additional information on Real Alloy can be found at its website www.realalloy.com.

