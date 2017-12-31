Real Industry Completes Reorganization Under Chapter 11

Real Industry, Inc. (the "Company) today announced its emergence from
bankruptcy proceedings. The Company has met all requirements for the
completion of its plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the
Bankruptcy Code, as amended and approved by the United States Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware (the "Plan). The effective date of
the Plan is May 9, 2018.
In connection with the Plan, the Company adopted new organizational
documents, and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc.
Key features of the Plan include:
-
The common stock of the Company has been recapitalized, with 2.5
million shares of capital stock authorized
-
210/RELY Partners, LP ("210 Partners), Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.,
Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit LLC and Goldman Sachs
Middle Market Lending Corp. acquired newly issued common stock for an
aggregate purchase price of $17.5 million, totaling approximately 49%
of the Company, with a portion of the proceeds used to repay the
Companys debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing in full
-
The holder of the Companys Series B Preferred Stock received $2.0
million in cash consideration plus newly issued common stock, totaling
31% of the Company, in exchange for the cancellation of its Series B
Preferred Stock
-
Each holder of Real Industry common stock is receiving one share of
common stock for each of its 200 shares before the effective date, and
in the aggregate, the common stockholders are collectively receiving
20% of the new common stock
-
The new Board of Directors of the Company includes Robert Alpert, C.
Clark Webb, Brian Laibow, Douglas Tabor and Randy Brown
The Company will seek to generate long term shareholder value through
the continuation of its strategy of seeking profitable acquisitions and
generate increased free cash flow from the utilization of its tax assets.
The Companys subsidiary, Real Alloy Holding, Inc., expects to emerge
from its Chapter 11 proceedings in the second quarter of 2018 at which
time the Company will abandon its equity interests in this subsidiary.
Management Comments
C. Clark Webb, the Companys new Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are
pleased that the Company has emerged from these proceedings, and we look
forward to working with the Companys management team to create
long-term shareholder value.
Additional Information on the Chapter 11 Proceedings
Court filings and other information related to the court-supervised
proceedings are available at a website administered by the Companys
claims agent, Prime Clerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/realindustry.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on our
current expectations, estimates, and projections about the businesses
and prospects of the Company and our subsidiaries ("we or "us), as
well as managements beliefs, and certain assumptions made by
management. Words such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans,
"believes, "seeks, "estimates, "may, "should, "will and variations
of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such
statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change.
The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any
forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
Forward-looking statements discuss, among other matters: our financial
and operational results, as well as our expectations for future
financial trends and performance of our business in future periods; our
strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Real Alloys, and the
completion of its Chapter 11 proceedings;; the trading of common stock;
Real Alloys ability to close its sale and the timing thereof;
negotiations with the holders of Real Alloys senior secured notes, its
asset-based facility lender, and its trade and other unsecured
creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of
Real Alloys DIP financing arrangements and any other arrangement with
lenders or creditors while in the Chapter 11 proceedings; Real Alloys
ability to pay any amounts under key employee incentive or retention
plans adopted in connection with the Chapter 11 proceedings; Real
Alloys ability to conduct business as usual in the United States and
worldwide, as well its ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers
and other business partners at the high level of service and performance
they have come to expect from Real Alloy; our ability to fund ongoing
business operations through the proceeds of the stock sale; the ability
to predict and control costs during and following the Chapter 11
proceedings; the risk that Real Alloys Chapter 11 proceedings may be
converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the ability
of the Company to preserve and utilize its tax net operating losses
(NOLs) following the Chapter 11 proceedings; the Companys ability to
secure and preserve operating capital; the Companys ability to execute
on its strategic plan to evaluate and close potential M&A opportunities;
our long-term outlook; our preparation for future market conditions; and
any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Such
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to
predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and
adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a
result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not
limited to, the decisions of the bankruptcy court; negotiations with
Real Alloys debtholders, our creditors and any committee approved by
the bankruptcy court; Real Alloys ability to meet the closing
conditions of its sale, including obtaining third party approvals; the
Companys ability to meet the closing conditions of its equity
investment or post-emergence credit facilities; changes in our cash
needs as compared to our historical operations or our planned reductions
in operating expense; adverse litigation; changes in domestic and
international demand for recycled aluminum; the cyclical nature and
general health of the aluminum industry and related industries;
commodity and scrap price fluctuations and our ability to enter into
effective commodity derivatives or arrangements to effectively manage
our exposure to such commodity price fluctuations; inventory risks,
commodity price risks, and energy risks associated with Real Alloys
buy/sell business model; the impact of tariffs and trade regulations on
our operations; the impact of the recently approved U.S. tax legislation
and any other changes in U.S. or non-U.S. tax laws on our operations or
the value of our NOLs; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and
integrate companies and businesses that perform and meet expectations
after completion of such acquisitions; our ability to achieve future
profitability; our ability to control operating costs and other
expenses; that general economic conditions may be worse than expected;
that competition may increase significantly; changes in laws or
government regulations or policies affecting our current business
operations and/or our legacy businesses, as well as those risks and
uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors and
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations in Real Industry, Inc.s Forms 10-K filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on April 5, 2018, and similar
disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC.
