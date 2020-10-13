finanzen.net
13.10.2020 11:30

Real Time Remote Buoy/AtoN, Lantern and Environment Monitoring Kits for Ports and Waterways From SRT Marine Technology

SRT Marine Technology is pleased to announce the availability of a range of new kits that make it easy and cost effective for any port or waterway authority to significantly improve safety through effective and reliable monitoring of buoys, lanterns and the environment with real time information displayed on your existing VTS system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005090/en/

New innovative AtoN monitoring kits from SRT enable port and waterway authorities to significantly enhance safety and reduce risk (Graphic: Business Wire)

New innovative AtoN monitoring kits from SRT enable port and waterway authorities to significantly enhance safety and reduce risk (Graphic: Business Wire)

These innovative new AtoN monitoring kits enable port and waterway authorities to significantly enhance safety and reduce risk by alerting relevant authorities and vessels to off-position buoys, faulty lanterns, and poor weather. By using AIS, the information is automatically displayed on existing port VTS and vessel ECDIS.

DAS Carbon-1  Buoy, Lantern and Weather Monitoring AIS AtoN Kit  this kit enables you to make sure a particular buoy, such as your Cardinal buoy, or other important buoy, is in the correct location and the lantern operating, and if not, that you are alerted. DAS Carbon-1 will also transmit a real time AIS feed of all common weather parameters to both your VTS centre and all nearby vessels. 

DAS Carbon-2  Buoy, Lantern & Advanced Weather Monitoring  this kit provides continuous monitoring of buoy location, lantern operation and provision of a comprehensive range of real time local weather conditions  wind, humidity, precipitation, air pressure & visibility  all of which is continuously transmitted to your VTS centre and all vessels within up to 25km.

DAS Express-1  Buoy Position Monitoring  this small and cost-effective kit is a complete buoy location monitoring solution that can be installed on any buoy.  DAS Express-1 will continuously transmit the real time location of a particular buoy to both your VTS centre and nearby vessels.  Express 1 connects directly to the existing available power source and includes a back up battery in the event of power failure.

DAS Express-2  Buoy, Lantern & Weather Monitoring  this small and cost effective kit will continually monitor and transmit the location of your buoys and health status of the lantern in real time to your VTS centre and all nearby vessels.  Ideal for small and medium sized buoys, Express 2 connects directly to the existing available power source and includes a back up battery in the event of power failure.

Each kit is based around SRTs professional CARBON & EXPRESS AIS AtoN Transceivers which offers a wide range of sophisticated functionality and includes everything required for easy installation on any buoy by a local marine electrical engineer.

For over a decade SRT has been at the forefront of AIS and AtoN technology and product development. Our range of AIS AtoN transceivers are the preferred choice of professional port, waterway, and infrastructure owners worldwide due to their performance and long-term reliability. These new kits are the first in a range of flexible solutions that enable easy and cost effective implementation of remote AtoN monitoring.

View our DAS information here https://srt-marine.com/systems/das-digital-aton-systems/

