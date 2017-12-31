Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Reality television stars, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert, who
famously found love on television, announced that theyve slimmed down
with Nutrisystem, a leading provider of weight-management products and
services. The husband and wife duo and Nutrisystem social media
ambassadors have lost a total of 31 pounds 21 pounds and 10 pounds,
respectively*.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006716/en/
Reality television stars, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert, who famously found love on television, announced that they've slimmed down with Nutrisystem. (Photo: Business Wire)
After the birth of their first child last summer, Tanner and Jade both
found themselves carrying extra weight and knew they wanted to get
healthier.
"When Jade was pregnant, I would act on her cravings and I put on weight
not even knowing it, said Tanner. "It wasnt until I put on a pair of
pants and realized they didnt fit that I knew I needed to lose weight.
I lost 21 pounds on Nutrisystem and have officially shed my dad bod.
It turns out Tanner is not alone. While its common for women to gain
weight during pregnancy, men also tend to do the same. According to a
recent survey of more than 2200 Nutrisystem customers, 41% of men claim
that they gained weight during their significant others pregnancy and
of those men who gained, 76% put on more than 10 pounds.
For Jade, losing weight was about feeling like herself again
post-pregnancy.
"As women, our bodies change so much when were pregnant, said Jade. "I
wanted to lose that last 10 pounds and get my body back in swimsuit
shape. Thanks to Nutrisystem, I was able to do that and it feels great.
The duo claims Nutrisystem worked so well for them because of the
convenience of the program and the fact that they didnt have to count,
measure or weigh their meals.
"With a new baby, we are so busy and dont have the time to meal prep or
count calories, said Jade. "Losing weight doesnt have to be hard. We
love that with Nutrisystem, everything is easily laid out for us. It
gave us time to be a family and focus on our daughter while still
getting healthy.
"Its very motivating to be able to do Nutrisystem together, added
Tanner. "We can both have our Nutrisystem pizza for dinner while we feed
our daughter her dinner. Its nice that we dont have to miss out on
meal time together because thats something we value in our house.
Jade and Tanner are also feeling more energetic since losing weight and
look forward to being active parents.
"Its amazing how much energy I have now. Before I used to blame it on
having a baby, but I felt a lot less awake, energized and motivated.
said Jade. "Now that Ive lost the weight, I can keep up with the baby
and I look forward to doing other things during the day. It revitalized
me.
"I can honestly say I have way more energy too. I remember waking up and
being extra tired, but now I feel better and it doesnt take me an hour
to get my day started, added Tanner.
For more information on Nutrisystem, its program and products, visit www.nutrisystem.com.
About Nutrisystem, Inc.
Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI)
is a leading provider of weight-management products including
Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® brands, and has helped millions of
people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The Companys
multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2018.
For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com
and
Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.
*Expect to lose an average 1-2 lbs. per week.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006716/en/