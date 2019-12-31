finanzen.net
30.07.2020 20:49

RealPage Launches Online Vendor Payments Powered by AvidXchange

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the general availability of Online Vendor Payments automating the entire vendor payment process from procurement to purchase order, invoice processing and payment. Online Vendor Payments, which is part of the RealPage® Accounting and Financial Suite, enables property management companies to easily reduce expenses and eliminate 100% of paper checks and other manual processes that can lead to errors and slow down the procurement lifecycle. It also lowers risk and increases ROI, all while providing complete visibility into payments status real-time.

RealPage Online Vendor Payments incorporates the AvidXchange network of over 680,000 suppliers processing $140 billion in vendor transactions in 2019 and integrates with RealPage Accounting and Spend Management, allowing users to track and manage expenses from a single platform.

"We see so many advantages for customers with RealPage Vendor Payments, said Sara Jones, RealPage SVP, Spend Management and Accounting. "The more suppliers move to electronic payments, the more customers can save the $3 to $7 average cost of processing a paper check while significantly reducing the risk of check fraud at the same time. Vendor Payments also allows suppliers to choose from virtual card, enhanced ACH or check options, which helps reduce payment processing time from 40 days to fewer than 10. And customers can rely on AvidXchanges full-service payment team to work directly with vendors to maintain their payment data and verify their accepted payment types. Its all upside!

"In partnership with RealPage, were helping real estate companies automate payments so they can spend more time focused on managing properties and less on paying bills, said Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer at AvidXchange. "With RealPage Vendor Payments backed by the AvidPay Network, customers are gaining efficiency and visibility into cash flow so they can make timely, secure payments to suppliers without the need to mail paper checks.

"RealPage has made our implementation of the new Vendor Payments solution such a breeze, said Christina Van Zandt, Managing Director, CFO at Tishau GP, LLC, a participant in the Vendor Payments pilot test. "We cant wait to realize all the time and cost savings that we know well begin to receive in the coming weeks.

"Weve worked with RealPage for many years, and we were thrilled to be asked to be an early adopter for RealPage Vendor Payments, said Ryan Nigro, Senior Vice President of IT for CF Real Estate Services. "Were always looking for new ways to stay ahead of the competition, realize the benefits of economies of scale and deliver a better toolkit for both our accounts payable and our vendor partners. Moving to RealPage Vendor Payments helps us deliver on those goals.

For more information about RealPage Vendor Payments, please visit https://www.realpage.com/vendor-payments/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves approximately 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes?for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000,?AvidXchange?processes over $140 billion transactions annually across its network of more than 680,000 suppliers, transforming the way 6,000 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest?growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,500 employees supporting customers across seven office locations. For more information about AvidXchange, visit?www.AvidXchange.com.

Nachrichten zu RealPage Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.07.20
Ausblick: RealPage informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Analysten sehen bei RealPage-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So schätzen Analysten die RealPage-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
RealPage präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: RealPage zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Wie Experten die RealPage-Aktie im Februar einstuften (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
RealPage stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Ausblick: RealPage präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr RealPage News
RSS Feed
RealPage zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu RealPage Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019RealPage BuyCraig Hallum
28.02.2018RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.11.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
03.08.2017RealPage Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
27.02.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
29.08.2019RealPage BuyCraig Hallum
28.02.2018RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.11.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.02.2017RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.11.2016RealPage BuyThe Benchmark Company
03.08.2017RealPage Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für RealPage Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene RealPage News

30.06.20Analysten sehen bei RealPage-Aktie Potenzial
29.07.20Ausblick: RealPage informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
23.07.20RealPage (RP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Weitere RealPage News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Krise beschert Visa historischen Ergebnisrückgang
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bären schlagen zurück
Gold ist derzeit mehr Anlage- als Schmuckmetall
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Nokia, Airbus, ING
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Staaten im Schuldensog
Outperformance hat ganzjährig Saison
Solidvest beim Börsentag ONLINE am 01.08.2020
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur RealPage-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

RealPage Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen
Mit diesen 12 Aktien kassieren Sie jede Woche ein Extra-Gehalt
So entkommen Sie Ihrer teuren, alten Hypothek

News von

DAX mehr als 2,5 Prozent im Minus - Trübe Firmenausblicke schicken Aktienmärkte auf Talfahrt
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
DAX fällt leicht ab: Virus-Sorgen und Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Europas Börsen
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus
Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- VW mit Milliardenverlust -- Linde übertrifft die Erwartungen -- QUALCOMM, Airbus, Fresenius, FMC, HeidelbergCement im Fokus

Ex-LBBW-Chef Vetter soll wohl Commerzbank-Aufsichtsratschef werden. Air France-KLM mit tiefrotem Quartal. Vivendi steigert im ersten Halbjahr Umsatz und operativen Gewinn. Saint-Gobain setzt nach schwachem Halbjahr wieder auf bessere Geschäfte. VINCI erhält Sanierungs-Auftrag über 726 Millionen Euro. Procter & Gamble steigert Umsatz und Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:21 Uhr
DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- VW mit Milliardenverlust -- Linde übertrifft die Erwartungen -- QUALCOMM, Airbus, Fresenius, FMC, HeidelbergCement im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:57 Uhr
Darum könnte Tesla für Uber und Lyft zum Problem werden
Sonstiges
20:56 Uhr
Darum notiert der Eurokurs auf dem höchsten Stand seit Juni 2018
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Eastman Kodak CoA1W4RC