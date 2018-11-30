Red Robin Announces Appointment of Lynn Schweinfurth as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., (NASDAQ: RRGB), today announced the
appointment of Lynn Schweinfurth as executive vice president and chief
financial officer, effective January 28, 2019. As the Company previously
announced, Guy Constant, Red Robins current executive vice
president and chief financial officer, will move to lead Company and
Franchise operations, development and facilities as executive vice
president and chief operating officer.
Ms. Schweinfurth will be responsible for leading all financial
disciplines at Red Robin including accounting, strategic and financial
planning, operations analysis, treasury and investor relations, as well
as overseeing the Companys supply chain function.
"Lynns extensive strategic, finance and capital markets experience with
recognized restaurant brands rounds out Red Robins leadership ranks as
we continue to build a best-in-class organization to drive growth in a
rapidly evolving business. We are excited to have Lynn on the Red Robin
team and look forward to her contributions in achieving our long-term
vision, said Denny Marie Post, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.s chief
executive officer. "We are also pleased that Lynns arrival will allow
us to complete the transition of Guy Constant from CFO to COO. Guys
focused leadership and clear operational vision will help ensure we
serve the needs of Red Robin guests and build our traffic momentum.
Ms. Schweinfurth brings to Red Robin more than 25 years of leadership
experience in corporate finance, with over two decades of experience in
the restaurant industry. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Schweinfurth
served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer
of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. where she has been since 2012. Prior to
her time at Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., Ms. Schweinfurth held various
senior finance leadership positions at global restaurant companies
including Brinker International, Inc., Yum Brands, Inc. and PepsiCo,
Inc. Ms. Schweinfurth earned her Bachelor of Arts in economics from the
University of California at Los Angeles and a Master of Business
Administration with concentrations in finance, accounting and marketing
from the University of Chicago.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com),
a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through
its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under
the trade name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet
Burger Authority, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable,
high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment
welcoming to guests of all ages. Whether a family dining with kids,
adults grabbing a drink at the bar, or teens enjoying a meal, Red Robin
offers an unparalleled experience for its guests. In addition to its
many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups,
appetizers, entrees, desserts, and signature beverages. Red Robin offers
a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection
of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and
cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer
Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. There are more than 570 Red
Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including
locations operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin
YUMMM®!
Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005628/en/