finanzen.net
3. Januar um 18:30 Uhr: Großer charttechnischer Jahresausblick mit Jörg Scherer! In der Analyse: Aktien- und Rentenmärkte, Währungen und Rohstoffe mit Blick auf 2019. Seien Sie dabei!-w-
02.01.2019 22:57
Bewerten
(0)

Red Robin Announces Appointment of Lynn Schweinfurth as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., (NASDAQ: RRGB), today announced the appointment of Lynn Schweinfurth as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 28, 2019. As the Company previously announced, Guy Constant, Red Robins current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will move to lead Company and Franchise operations, development and facilities as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Ms. Schweinfurth will be responsible for leading all financial disciplines at Red Robin including accounting, strategic and financial planning, operations analysis, treasury and investor relations, as well as overseeing the Companys supply chain function.

"Lynns extensive strategic, finance and capital markets experience with recognized restaurant brands rounds out Red Robins leadership ranks as we continue to build a best-in-class organization to drive growth in a rapidly evolving business. We are excited to have Lynn on the Red Robin team and look forward to her contributions in achieving our long-term vision, said Denny Marie Post, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.s chief executive officer. "We are also pleased that Lynns arrival will allow us to complete the transition of Guy Constant from CFO to COO. Guys focused leadership and clear operational vision will help ensure we serve the needs of Red Robin guests and build our traffic momentum.

Ms. Schweinfurth brings to Red Robin more than 25 years of leadership experience in corporate finance, with over two decades of experience in the restaurant industry. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Schweinfurth served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. where she has been since 2012. Prior to her time at Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., Ms. Schweinfurth held various senior finance leadership positions at global restaurant companies including Brinker International, Inc., Yum Brands, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. Ms. Schweinfurth earned her Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles and a Master of Business Administration with concentrations in finance, accounting and marketing from the University of Chicago.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. Whether a family dining with kids, adults grabbing a drink at the bar, or teens enjoying a meal, Red Robin offers an unparalleled experience for its guests. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts, and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. There are more than 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.18
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Earnings: Revenue Falls Again (MotleyFool)
07.11.18
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.09.18
Fortinet, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Caterpillar, Deutsche Bank and Boeing highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
22.08.18
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Earnings Highlight Near-Term Challenges (MotleyFool)
22.08.18
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
21.08.18
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers misses Wall Street's fiscal 2Q estimates due to a slowdown in customers (Proactiveinvestors)
20.08.18
Ausblick: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Red Robin Gourmet Burgers News
RSS Feed
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
02.08.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldCanaccord Adams
02.08.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
23.05.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
23.05.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
02.08.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
23.05.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
23.05.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.05.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers BuyMaxim Group
02.08.2018Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldCanaccord Adams
07.11.2017Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldMaxim Group
25.05.2017Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldCanaccord Adams
28.03.2017Red Robin Gourmet Burgers HoldStandpoint Research
03.11.2006Update Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.: Peer PerforBear Stearns

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Red Robin Gourmet Burgers News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Red Robin Gourmet Burgers News
Anzeige

Inside

Tipps for die Geldanlage in der Rente
SOCIETE GENERALE: WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
ETF-Sparplan-Vergleich  Jetzt den passenden Broker für Ihren Sparplan finden
Nasdaq 100: Katastrophales Schlussquartal
UBS: SAP  Angriff auf zentrale Unterstützung
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, K+S, Fresenius Medical Care
HSBC: Zahlen, Zahlen, Zahlen: US-Arbeitsmarktbericht, Euro-Zone Inflation, Einkaufsmanagerindex US-Industrie!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Red Robin Gourmet Burgers-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutsche Bauherren sind Gewinner im Brexit-Chaos
Die Deutsche sparen, sparen und sparen
Deutsche besitzen 6,2 Billionen Euro  und haben ein Problem
Analyst Hellmeyer  Klare Kante Kauf-Niveaus
Meine zwei Wochen mit Weight Watchers und Noom

News von

Goldpreis-Entwicklung: Was die Experten für 2019 erwarten, Teil 1
DAX im Minus - Anleihen und Gold gefragt
Stabile Dividenden und erstklassige Bilanz: Fünf Aktien mit hoher Qualität
Ausblick: Diese fünf Aktien aus dem Dax sollten Anleger 2019 im Depot haben
Antizyklisch investieren: Acht Aktien mit Turnaround-Chance

News von

Ranking: Das sind die 25 reichsten Familien der Welt
Opel-Chef Lohscheller erklärt, wie er E-Autos endgültig zum Durchbruch verhelfen will
Mit immer besseren Smartphones und Computern könnte bald Schluss sein - wie die Tech-Branche das Problem lösen will
US-Demokratin Elizabeth Warren will 2020 gegen Donald Trump antreten
Warren Buffett ist der drittreichste Mann der Welt - dafür gibt der sparsame Milliardär sein Geld aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit freundlichem Jahresstart -- Dow Jones rettet Mini-Plus -- Deutsche Bank-Aufsichtsratschef schließt Rücktritt aus -- Tesla enttäuscht mit Auslieferungen -- Lufthansa, Corestate, Apple im Fokus

Eskalierender Handelsstreit könnte deutsches BIP fast 4 Prozent schrumpfen. BdB-Präsident: EZB schiebt Niedrigzins-Ausstieg auf die lange Bank. PUMA wird langjähriger Ausrüster bei Porsche Motorsport. 'Der Deal geht sehr gut voran': China und USA nähern sich an. Italiens Haushalt endgültig abgesegnet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.01.19
DAX mit freundlichem Jahresstart -- Dow Jones rettet Mini-Plus -- Deutsche Bank-Aufsichtsratschef schließt Rücktritt aus -- Tesla enttäuscht mit Auslieferungen -- Lufthansa, Corestate, Apple im Fokus
Sonstiges
02.01.19
So kann man schon mit 50 Euro in Immobilien der Spitzenklasse investieren
Aktie im Fokus
02.01.19
Guggenheim-Investmentchef: Die Märkte sind nah dran, einen Boden zu finden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens AG723610