Regal Entertainment Group Announces Change in Record and Payment Dates for Recently Announced Quarterly Dividend

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) ("Regal) announced today that the
record date for its recently announced cash dividend has been changed to
February 17, 2018 from the previously announced record date of
February 9, 2018. As a result, the payment date for the cash dividend
has been changed from February 21, 2018 to February 26, 2018. The
dividend amount of $0.22 per share of Class A and Class B common stock
remains unchanged.
About Regal Entertainment Group:
Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse
theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,321 screens in
560 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and
the District of Columbia as of December 31, 2017. Regal operates
theatres in 48 of the top 50 U.S. designated market areas. Regal
believes that the size, reach and quality of Regals theatre circuit not
only provide its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going
experience, but is also an exceptional platform to realize economies of
scale in theatre operations.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Regal is party to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of
December 5, 2017 (the "Merger Agreement), by and among Regal, Cineworld
Group plc ("Cineworld), Crown Intermediate Holdco, Inc. and Crown
Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger Sub), pursuant to which it is proposed
that Merger Sub will merge with and into Regal with Regal surviving as
an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Cineworld. In connection with the
proposed transaction, Regal has and intends to file relevant materials
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), including
Regals information statement in preliminary and definitive form. Regal
filed a preliminary information statement with the SEC on December 22,
2017, and a definitive information statement with the SEC on February 2,
2018. Regals stockholders are strongly advised to read all relevant
documents filed with the SEC, including Regals information statement,
because they contain important information about the proposed
transaction. These documents will be available at no charge on the SECs
website at www.sec.gov.
In addition, documents will also be available for free on Regals
website at investor.regmovies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may
be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate, "believe,
"intend, "expect, "estimate, "plan, "outlook and "project and
other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or
trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These
statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are
subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors,
including: (1) conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction,
including the obtaining of required regulatory approvals, may not be
satisfied; (2) the proposed transaction may involve unexpected costs,
liabilities or delays; (3) the business of Regal and Cineworld may
suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction;
(4) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed
transaction; (5) Regal and Cineworld may be adversely affected by other
economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the occurrence of
any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the
termination of the Merger Agreement; (7) the ability to recognize
benefits of the proposed transaction; (8) risks that the proposed
transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential
difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed
transaction; (9) other risks to consummation of the proposed
transaction, including the risk that the proposed transaction will not
be consummated within the expected time period or at all; and (10) the
risks described from time to time in Regals reports filed with the SEC
under the heading "Risk Factors, including, without limitation, the
risks described under the caption "Risk Factors in Regals Annual
Report on Form 10-K dated February 27, 2017, as amended, and as may be
revised in Regals future SEC filings. In light of these risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in
this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially
and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking
statements. Neither Regal nor Cineworld undertakes any obligation to
revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks
and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
such forward-looking statements.
