Regenerative Medicine Leader Michael H. May Joins AgeX Board of Directors

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ("AgeX; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging, announced today that Michael H. May, Ph.D., has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. May fills a recent vacancy on the Board for an independent member, following the departure of Michael Mulroy, which was not because of a disagreement with AgeX on any matter relating to company operations, policies, or practices.

Dr. May is President and CEO of Canadas Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM), a leading and highly successful public-private partnership, which he has grown from inception to over 100 experts, and which under his leadership has raised over $100M, with spin-off companies and academic partners supported by CCRM securing an additional $750M. Dr. May has extensive experience serving on a diverse range of company boards and industry-focused advisory committees, including at the International Society for Cell Therapy (ISCT), the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), and the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR). Dr. May holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. May to the Board of AgeX, said Greg Bailey, M.D., Chairperson of the Board of Directors of AgeX. "Dr. May is a globally-recognized leader in regenerative medicine. We believe Dr. May will play an invaluable role in unlocking the commercial value of PureStem®, AgeXs cell derivation and manufacturing platform, and UniverCyte, AgeXs cell immune tolerance platform, through global partnerships, while simultaneously helping to progress our internal cell therapy programs toward the clinic and commercialization. Dr. Bailey added, "All of us at AgeX would like to thank Michael Mulroy for his invaluable service to AgeX during its formation and transition to a public company, and we wish him all the best in future endeavors.

"AgeX has a number of transformative platform technologies across the entire regenerative medicine space, said Dr. May. "I am delighted to be joining the Board at this exciting time, and I look forward to contributing to the success of the company.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem® and UniverCyte manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeXs revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem® is AgeXs delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will, "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "expects, "estimates should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in AgeXs reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

