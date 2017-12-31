23.08.2018 00:11
Bewerten
(0)

Regis Corporation Announces New Long-Term Incentive Plan That Further Aligns Executive Management and Shareholder Interests

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is owning, operating, and franchising hair salons, today announced a new Long-Term Incentive Plan that further aligns the interests of the Executive Management Team and shareholders.

The new plan design is a testament to the willingness of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team to embrace creative compensation alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. The Long-Term Incentive Plan promotes an "ownership mentality by rewarding outcomes that are directly aligned with the execution of Regiss strategic transformation and facilitates a long-term management perspective that will support the success of Regis for years to come.

Under the fiscal 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan, executives will no longer receive automatic annual equity grants. Instead, each eligible executive will receive a single, larger initial equity grant at the outset of a five-year period with no further automatic yearly grants for the remainder of the period. These grants come with significant performance requirements and a 5-year cliff vesting on the PSU components and a 3-year cliff vesting on the RSU components. The Company believes this type of longer than average holding requirement creates a strong alignment with shareholder interests. Additionally, we have created a "matching share program under which senior executives are encouraged to buy shares with a portion of their own money if they first achieve annual short-term incentive targets. Such purchased shares must be held for five years to receive the company match. As eligible executives may only purchase shares using up to 50 percent of their target bonus for FY18 and earned bonus thereafter, the maximum matching grant opportunity will be lower in years of below-target payout, and higher in years of strong performance.

"We believe it is significant that our fiscal 2019 pay plan has a much longer-term focus than the plan it replaces, commented Regis Compensation Committee Chairman Daniel Beltzman. Mr. Beltzman continued, "We believe that a five-year time frame is long enough for managers to experience the effects of their decision making and act like true owners. The extended duration of the plan means management will almost always have significant amounts of unvested equity, discouraging poaching, encouraging retention, and minimizing the impact on shareholders if we part ways with non-performing executives. Additionally, Executive Management can only earn their performance based up-front grant if Regis stock price increases sufficiently and generates increased shareholder value.

"Overall, we wanted the Regis Executive Management Team to do more than think like ownerswe wanted them to be owners, and to invest their own funds to become owners beginning this year facilitated by our new compensation plan. We further wanted compensation to reward the achievement of disclosed financial goals and the achievement of the key elements of an evolving long-term strategy. Finally, we wanted to design a plan that allowed us to focus on the stability of the Executive Management Team during this multi-year transformation effort, Mr. Beltzman concluded.

Your attention is directed to the Companys FY2018 Proxy which we expect to file on or about September 6, 2018 which will provide further disclosures and details regarding the companys new executive compensation program.

About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned, franchised or held ownership interests in 8,168 worldwide locations. Regis corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release contains or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect managements best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, "may, "believe, "project, "forecast, "expect, "estimate, "anticipate, and "plan. In addition, the following factors could affect the Companys actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include the continued ability of the Company to implement its strategy, priorities and initiatives; our ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists; financial performance of our franchisees; acceleration of sale of certain salons to franchisees; The Beautiful Group's ability to transition and operate its salons successfully, as well as maintain adequate working capital; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company information; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; competition within the personal hair care industry; changes in tax exposure; changes in healthcare; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; financial performance of Empire Education Group; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives; compliance with debt covenants; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; ability to attract and retain key management personnel; reliance on our management team and other key personnel or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Regis Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.08.18
Why Cronos Group, Medtronic, and Regis Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
21.08.18
Regis (RGS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
21.08.18
Regis (RGS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
19.08.18
Ausblick: Regis präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.07.18
Al Habtoor Group ends agreement with Westin, W, and St. Regis hotels (Gulf News)
01.05.18
BRIEF-Regis Reports Q3 EPS $0.10 From Continuing Operations (Reuters Business)
29.04.18
Regis to rename business school after $10M gift from alumnus (Seattle Times)
29.04.18
Ausblick: Regis präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Regis News
RSS Feed
Regis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Regis Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2011Regis outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2006Regis haltenPacific Continental Sec.
05.04.2006Regis haltenPacific Continental Sec.
28.09.2005Update Regis Corp.: BuyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
07.07.2005Update Regis Corp.: Aggressive BuyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
02.03.2011Regis outperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.09.2005Update Regis Corp.: BuyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
07.07.2005Update Regis Corp.: Aggressive BuyKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
13.04.2006Regis haltenPacific Continental Sec.
05.04.2006Regis haltenPacific Continental Sec.
06.01.2005Update Regis Corp.: Market PerformU.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray
05.01.2005Update Regis Corp.: Market PerformWilliam Blair

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Regis Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Regis News

19.08.18Ausblick: Regis präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
21.08.18Why Cronos Group. Medtronic. and Regis Jumped Today
21.08.18Regis (RGS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
21.08.18Regis (RGS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Weitere Regis News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Gold: aussichtsreiche Konstellation für antizyklische Trader
Scalable Capital: Was ist ein Robo-Advisor"?
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X  jetzt kostenfrei anmelden!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT WIKIFOLIO
NZD-USD: Ausbruchsversuch Nummer Zwei
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Wichtige Unterstützung hält
Vontobel: Kaffee und Zucker so günstig wie seit 10 Jahren nicht mehr
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Regis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Regis Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Schönheitsreparaturen können sich Mieter jetzt sparen
Eine Historie der Börsencrashs
Dieser Börsenrekord weckt schlimme Erinnerungen
Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs sich bald erholen könnte
Schafft es Venezuela mit einer Kryptowährung aus der Wirtschaftskrise?

News von

Längste US-Kursrally aller Zeiten: Sechs Top-Aktien mit noch ordentlich Dampf
Dax erzielt den größten Tagesgewinn seit fast vier Wochen
Medigene-Aktie: Warum man den Titel jetzt haben sollte
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Dax-Chartanalyse: Nur vorübergehende Atempause

News von

Netflix könnte bald eine Funktion einführen, die viele Nutzer verärgert
Der Immobilien-Mangel hat ungeahnte Folgen für Deutschlands Unternehmen
Unternehmer sagt, dass die Vier-Tage-Woche die "Arbeitsmoral in der Firma" ruiniert hat
Bosch investiert 60 Millionen Euro in ein Startup, das an einer revolutionären Technologie arbeitet
Ein Experte erklärt, wie die Lebensmittelbranche manipuliert - und wie man sich dagegen wehren kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung -- EVOTEC arbeitet mit Novo Nordisk zusammen -- Linde/Praxair-Fusion im Blick

Xiaomi mit Umsatzsprung. Gegenwind für Zinserhöhungskurs der Fed wird schärfer. TPG Telecom-Aktie schießt hoch: Fusionsgespräche in Australien. Hannover Rück regelt CEO-Nachfolge. Experten: Wachstumsraten für Euro-Zone fallen bescheidener aus. Volkswagen-Konzern erwägt Zukauf von Software-Firmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.08.18
DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung -- EVOTEC arbeitet mit Novo Nordisk zusammen -- Linde/Praxair-Fusion im Blick
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Sonstiges
22.08.18
Darum pendelt der Euro um 1,16 US-Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Continental AG543900
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
GoProA1XE7G
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866