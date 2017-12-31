Regis Corporation Announces New Long-Term Incentive Plan That Further Aligns Executive Management and Shareholder Interests

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is owning, operating, and franchising hair salons, today announced a new Long-Term Incentive Plan that further aligns the interests of the Executive Management Team and shareholders.

The new plan design is a testament to the willingness of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Team to embrace creative compensation alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. The Long-Term Incentive Plan promotes an "ownership mentality by rewarding outcomes that are directly aligned with the execution of Regiss strategic transformation and facilitates a long-term management perspective that will support the success of Regis for years to come.

Under the fiscal 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan, executives will no longer receive automatic annual equity grants. Instead, each eligible executive will receive a single, larger initial equity grant at the outset of a five-year period with no further automatic yearly grants for the remainder of the period. These grants come with significant performance requirements and a 5-year cliff vesting on the PSU components and a 3-year cliff vesting on the RSU components. The Company believes this type of longer than average holding requirement creates a strong alignment with shareholder interests. Additionally, we have created a "matching share program under which senior executives are encouraged to buy shares with a portion of their own money if they first achieve annual short-term incentive targets. Such purchased shares must be held for five years to receive the company match. As eligible executives may only purchase shares using up to 50 percent of their target bonus for FY18 and earned bonus thereafter, the maximum matching grant opportunity will be lower in years of below-target payout, and higher in years of strong performance.

"We believe it is significant that our fiscal 2019 pay plan has a much longer-term focus than the plan it replaces, commented Regis Compensation Committee Chairman Daniel Beltzman. Mr. Beltzman continued, "We believe that a five-year time frame is long enough for managers to experience the effects of their decision making and act like true owners. The extended duration of the plan means management will almost always have significant amounts of unvested equity, discouraging poaching, encouraging retention, and minimizing the impact on shareholders if we part ways with non-performing executives. Additionally, Executive Management can only earn their performance based up-front grant if Regis stock price increases sufficiently and generates increased shareholder value.

"Overall, we wanted the Regis Executive Management Team to do more than think like ownerswe wanted them to be owners, and to invest their own funds to become owners beginning this year facilitated by our new compensation plan. We further wanted compensation to reward the achievement of disclosed financial goals and the achievement of the key elements of an evolving long-term strategy. Finally, we wanted to design a plan that allowed us to focus on the stability of the Executive Management Team during this multi-year transformation effort, Mr. Beltzman concluded.

Your attention is directed to the Companys FY2018 Proxy which we expect to file on or about September 6, 2018 which will provide further disclosures and details regarding the companys new executive compensation program.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned, franchised or held ownership interests in 8,168 worldwide locations. Regis corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

