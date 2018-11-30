Regis Corporation Appoints James Townsend as Chief Marketing Officer

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose
primary business is franchising, owning and operating hair salons,
announced today the appointment of Mr. James Townsend as Executive Vice
President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 8, 2019.
Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO, stated, "A key element of our multi-year
transformational strategy is to elevate the visibility of our franchise
and company-owned salons as we continue to differentiate our core
brands. James has been a leader in designing and implementing
disruptive, successful marketing campaigns on behalf of his clients
around the globe. I am confident that he will bring an intense focus on
the customer while leveraging our new business technologies and the
capabilities of our franchise partners to accelerate the growth of our
business.
James Townsend, former Partner and Chief Development Officer for
72andSunny, has spent his career in some of the industrys most
progressive creative marketing companies. At 72andSunny, he oversaw
transformational campaigns and marketing strategies for clients such as
Samsung, Smirnoff, Cheerios, and other leading brands. He also opened
72andSunnys New York office and oversaw a sustained period of growth
and success before moving into a global role. Originally from the U.K.,
James is a graduate of the University of London, Goldsmiths College.
About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and
cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2018, the Company franchised,
owned or held ownership interests in 8,021 worldwide locations. Regis
corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as
Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost
Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an
ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional
information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain
non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial
information, please visit the Investor Information section of the
corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.
