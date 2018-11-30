finanzen.net
08.04.2019 23:45
Regis Corporation Appoints James Townsend as Chief Marketing Officer

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning and operating hair salons, announced today the appointment of Mr. James Townsend as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 8, 2019.

Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO, stated, "A key element of our multi-year transformational strategy is to elevate the visibility of our franchise and company-owned salons as we continue to differentiate our core brands. James has been a leader in designing and implementing disruptive, successful marketing campaigns on behalf of his clients around the globe. I am confident that he will bring an intense focus on the customer while leveraging our new business technologies and the capabilities of our franchise partners to accelerate the growth of our business.

James Townsend, former Partner and Chief Development Officer for 72andSunny, has spent his career in some of the industrys most progressive creative marketing companies. At 72andSunny, he oversaw transformational campaigns and marketing strategies for clients such as Samsung, Smirnoff, Cheerios, and other leading brands. He also opened 72andSunnys New York office and oversaw a sustained period of growth and success before moving into a global role. Originally from the U.K., James is a graduate of the University of London, Goldsmiths College.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2018, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 8,021 worldwide locations. Regis corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, MasterCuts®, Regis Salons®, Sassoon®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com. To join Regis Corporations email alert list, click on this link: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=913&to=ea&Nav=1&S=0&L=1

This press release contains or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect managements best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, "may, "believe, "project, "forecast, "expect, "estimate, "anticipate, and "plan. In addition, the following factors could affect the Companys actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include the continued ability of the Company to implement its strategy, priorities and initiatives; our ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists; financial performance of our franchisees; acceleration of sale of certain salons to franchisees; The Beautiful Group's ability to transition and operate its salons successfully, as well as maintain adequate working capital; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company information; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; competition within the personal hair care industry; changes in tax exposure; changes in healthcare; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; financial performance of Empire Education Group; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives; compliance with debt covenants; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; ability to attract and retain key management personnel; reliance on our management team and other key personnel or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.

