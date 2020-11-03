  • Suche
10.09.2021 12:00

Regis Corporation Appoints Lockie Andrews to Its Board of Directors

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, today announces the appointment of Lockie Andrews to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021.

Ms. Andrews is the Head of eCommerce and Digital Operations at Party City (NYSE: PRTY) leading the enterprises web, mobile, app and digital sales and operations as well as the development of next-generation marketing and digital technology. Prior to joining Party City, she was the Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer of UNTUCKit. Ms. Andrews is also the founder of Catalyst Consulting, a boutique advisory firm specializing in "all things digital for consumer fashion, retail and next-generation technology companies. She also held several senior management roles at Nora Gardner, Tadashi, Liz Claiborne (Kate Spade), Alvarez and Marsals Retail Consulting Practice and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, an investment banking firm.

Daniel Beltzman, Chairman, stated, "I am excited Lockie is joining the Regis Board of Directors. She has assisted many high growth companies in diverse areas such as strategy, innovation, technology, digital marketing, analytics, revenue enhancement, and operational improvement, which are all areas key to the success of Regis. Lockie will make an excellent addition to our Technology Committee.

Ms. Andrews added, "I am excited to join the Regis Board in growing the business through technology. I am eager to unlock the immense capabilities of data analytics powered by the Opensalon® Pro platform.

Ms. Andrews received her MBA from Harvard Business School and BS (magna cum laude) from Georgetown University. She is also the fashion sector co-lead of the HBS Alumni Angels of NYC, co-VP of Programming at the HBS Club of New York and a Friend of Education at the Museum of Modern Art of NYC. Ms. Andrews lives in Brooklyn, New York with her family.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is the worlds largest and leading hair salon company. As of June 30, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,917 worldwide locations. Regis franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

