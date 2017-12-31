GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) announced today
that, at its special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2018 at 8:00
a.m. M.D.T., the holders of its common and preferred stock entitled to
vote thereat approved its reincorporation from Alaska into Delaware (as
further described below). The Reincorporation Merger (as defined below)
is expected to be completed as soon as practicable. Under the amended
and restated articles of incorporation of GCI Liberty, once the
Reincorporation Merger is consummated, the annual dividend rate on the
GCI Liberty Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will increase
from its current rate of 5% per annum to 7% per annum. The next regular
quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2018.
Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 22, 2018
(the "Reincorporation Merger Agreement), by and between GCI Liberty and
GCI Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly-owned
subsidiary of GCI Liberty ("GCI Newco), GCI Liberty will merge with and
into GCI Newco (the "Reincorporation Merger), with GCI Newco (to be
renamed GCI Liberty, Inc.) continuing as the surviving corporation in
the Reincorporation Merger and existing under the laws of the State of
Delaware.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation,
the completion of the reincorporation merger. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCI
Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate
any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained
herein to reflect any change in GCI Libertys expectations with regard
thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed
documents of GCI Liberty, including its most recent Form 10-K, for
additional information about GCI Liberty and about the risks and
uncertainties related to GCI Libertys business which may affect the
statements made in this press release.
About GCI Liberty, Inc.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) operates and owns interests in
a broad range of communications businesses. GCI Libertys principal
assets consist of its subsidiary GCI and interests in Charter
Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation. GCI is Alaskas
largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice
and managed services to consumer and business customers
throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly
40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most
challenging conditions in North America. GCI Libertys other businesses
and assets consist of its subsidiary Evite and its interest in Lending
Tree.
