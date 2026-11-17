Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 392 550 ordinary shares in the period 9 November 2026 to 13 November 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 447.25 per share (highest price: ZAR 453.44; lowest price: ZAR 438.05) for a total consideration of some ZAR 175.6 million (€ 9.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 6 633 354 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 2 917.8 million (€ 156.8 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html