Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 403 754 ordinary shares in the period 16 November 2026 to 20 November 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 455.88 per share (highest price: ZAR 467.54; lowest price: ZAR 445.00) for a total consideration of some ZAR 184.1 million (€ 9.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 7 037 108 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 3 101.9 million (€ 166.5 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html