20.04.2023 07:56

Renault startet mit starkem Umsatzplus ins Jahr

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Beim Autobauer Renault hat das Geschäft im ersten Quartal noch stärker angezogen als gedacht. Der Umsatz stieg im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum um knapp 30 Prozent auf 11,5 Milliarden Euro, wie das französische Unternehmen am Donnerstag in Boulogne-Billancourt bei Paris mitteilte. Damit übertraf der Hersteller die durchschnittlichen Erwartungen von Analysten. Bei seinen Vorjahreszahlen hat der Konzern sein Russland-Geschäft herausgerechnet, dessen Verkauf er wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine und der internationalen Sanktionen im vergangenen Jahr beschlossen hatte.

Im ersten Quartal dieses Jahres verkaufte Renault rund 535 000 Fahrzeuge, eine Steigerung um gut 14 Prozent. Dass der Umsatz noch stärker wuchs, lag vor allem an deutlich höheren Verkaufspreisen. Im Geschäft mit Autos trugen die gestiegenen Absatzzahlen 18,6 Prozentpunkte zum Umsatzwachstum bei. Preiserhöhungen machten den Angaben zufolge 9,4 Prozentpunkte aus.

In Europa zog der Absatz um mehr als 27 Prozent an. Während die Hauptmarke Renault ihre Verkäufe hier um fast 20 Prozent auf fast 230 000 Fahrzeuge steigerte, legte die hauseigene Billigmarke Dacia um 41 Prozent auf fast 150 000 Autos zu.

Renault-Finanzchef Thierry Piéton sieht den Konzern damit auf Kurs, in diesem Jahr eine operative Marge von mindestens sechs Prozent zu erzielen: "Der starke Auftragsbestand Ende März und alle anstehenden Markteinführungen werden die Geschäftstätigkeit der Gruppe weiter unterstützen."/stw/lew/

---

https://www.renaultgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/rg_2023q1-revenue_pr_gb-vdef.pdf

---

Renault Sales Beat Estimates as EV Pricing Pressure Mounts

2023-04-20 05:00:00.12 GMT

(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter on robust demand for new models such as the Arkana sport utility vehicle and improving supply of key auto parts such as semiconductors.

Group revenue rose 29.9% to 11.5 billion ($12.6 billion), the French carmaker said Thursday, above analyst estimates of 11.3 billion. Renault also confirmed its full-year outlook. "Renault Group is off to a solid start in the year, Chief Financial Officer Thierry Piéton said in a statement. "The strong order book at the end of March and all forthcoming launches will keep supporting the Groups commercial activity.

While years of supply-chain bottlenecks have left carmakers with record order books, high inflation and interest rates are expected to weigh on future demand. Tesla Inc.s recent moves to slash prices for its EVs in Europe complicate Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meos efforts to keep stickers elevated even as parts shortages ease.

Renault will probably be forced to reduce prices for EVs including its Megane E-Tech to generate the necessary volumes it needs to comply with emissions limits in Europe, Bank of America analysts said in a recent note. If Renault addresses the concerns by lowering Megane prices, it would have a negative impact on earnings, the analysts wrote.

Earlier this year, de Meo signaled the company wouldnt follow Teslas price cuts, branding its US competitors strategy as risky. The manufacturer is pushing ahead with a deep revamp of its business.

Renault also is working on reaching a final agreement with Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co. that will allow the companies to rebalance their troubled two-decade alliance. De Meo has pursued the deal as he seeks to split Renaults businesses and work with new partners amid the industrys transition to EVs and increasingly sophisticated software.

