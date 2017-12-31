RenovaCare Issues Stern Response to Admitted Short-Seller, Streetsweeper, Affiliated with Felon Convicted of Securities Fraud

RenovaCare, Inc., (OTCQB:RCAR), developer of the SkinGun and CellMist
System for isolating and spraying a patient's own stem cells onto burns
and wounds for rapid self-healing, today issued a strong rejection to
Streetsweeper, known for spreading "short and distort commentary on
companies it targets for short selling, in this case RenovaCare.
"We will not be distracted by the irresponsible and nefarious actions of
these short sellers and a handful of internet posters," stated Mr.
Thomas Bold, President and CEO of RenovaCare Technologies, Inc. "We have
an obligation to expose those who prey on our shareholders for
short-term profits and attempt to damage the public trust."
"Meanwhile, our clinical and regulatory teams continue to make
incredible strides, with our next major milestone being our initial FDA
filing. We are determined to bring our breakthrough stem cell therapy to
market with the ongoing strong support of our shareholders.
To date, over 70 severe burn victims have been treated, with many
patients discharged in a matter of days because of their rapid recovery.
The Companys technologies have been published in numerous prestigious
peer-reviewed medical journals; and, RenovaCare has been featured in
National Geographic, Bloomberg, Forbes and CNN, and its SkinGun is
currently on display at the prestigious Science Museum in London. (Click
Here To Learn More)
The RenovaCare mission is to build shareholder value by advancing its
much-needed technology through the regulatory process and make its
products available as quickly as possible to the millions that suffer
from burns, chronic and acute wounds and scars, a $45 billion market in
the U.S. alone.
*RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not
available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the
companys planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, if any, will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.
About RenovaCare
RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-their-kind autologous
(self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs,
and novel medical grade liquid sprayer devices. RenovaCare, Inc. is
developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell
therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product
under development targets the bodys largest organ, the skin. The
companys flagship technology, the CellMist System, uses its patented
SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patients stem cells the
CellMist Solution onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing its CellMist
System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns,
chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion
market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management,
cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.
