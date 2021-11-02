REPLY: Artificial Intelligence is Fostering the Evolution of Customer Experience

Aktien in diesem Artikel Reply 165,00 EUR

Replys new trend report, which was conducted with the data-driven trend platform SONAR, shows up how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a crucial role in the continuous improvement of the future Customer Experience (CX). The SONAR trend platform - enabled by AI  analyses more than 50 million sources like international expert media, scientific publications, and patent applications from recent years to identify upcoming opportunities and trends that will be impacted the most by technological development.

According to the report, AI will further improve the efficiency and effectiveness of marketing, leading to better results and providing opportunities for brands to create entirely new experiences for customers. The use of AI will exponentially increase data collection capabilities to better understand consumer values and attitudes on a large scale. At the same time, improved data management that combines the increasing volumes of structured and unstructured data will enhance the ability of AI to better predict the future.

In all areas of marketing - whether in marketing research, marketing strategy or marketing action - AI will have a significant impact. The analysis identifies the core trends and the strongest enabling technologies supporting the different use cases, as correlated through expert media analysis.

In marketing research, two trends will be accelerated by AI: Sentiment Analysis and Visual Listening. Currently, Sentiment Analysis mostly offers a binary perspective on consumer relation to a brand based on positive or negative reactions online. However, AI-based concepts like Emotion AI and Natural Language Processing can identify nuances in consumer sentiment, helping brands understand consumer emotions at scale and in real-time. Similarly, Visual Listening technologies like Computer Vision, Deep Reinforcement Learning and MLOps allow brands to understand how they are perceived in visual contexts.

In terms of marketing strategy, the trends of Consumer Segmentation and Marketing Effectiveness Modelling (MEM) are also set to evolve rapidly thanks to AI. With Customer Segmentation, companies can use AI to create more dynamic and specific consumer segments, enabling brands to target individuals more precisely across a variety of digital channels and touchpoints, better addressing their needs. MEM, as the active tracking of campaign performance and ROI, is also rapidly advancing by using AI to capture and process exponentially increasing volumes of data. Soon, AI-enabled MEM will have ubiquitous applications not only tracking the past and present but also making predictions based on machine learning techniques.

Within the field of marketing action, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants and Personalised Customer Experiences are growing rapidly with AI. With Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, brands can offer one-to-one customer experiences at scale engaging with consumer in real-time. Personalised Customer Experiences are also enabled by AI using Natural Language Processing and MLOps to provide bespoke recommendations, customised messaging, and unique offers, helping establish stronger loyalty through meaningful interactions.

"The design of contemporary customer experiences is no longer possible without the use of Artificial Intelligence. This applies to all phases: marketing research, marketing strategy, and marketing action. AI can be used to create an IT landscape to make informed predictions and give marketing teams perspective on where they can take their customer experiences in the future. External analysts such as Luenendonk also share this vision and rank Reply as a market leader in their recently published market study on digital experience service providers," sums up Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply.

The Trend Report on AI and CX is part of a series on the topics of Logistics, New Interfaces, Automotive & mobility e-commerce, 5G.

