  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.02.2021 10:00

REPLY: "From Cloud to Edge Research Predicts the Rise of Edge Computing and Unveils the Main Trends in the Cloud Computing Market

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

By 2025 Cloud Computing will lead the ICT infrastructure market and Edge Computing will become an exponentially growing market, according to Replys new research "From Cloud to Edge, made possible by Replys Trend SONAR proprietary data-driven platform and the support of Teknowlogy Group.

The research explores the use of both Cloud Computing and Edge Computing technologies in "Europe-5 (Italy, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium), and "Big-5 (USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India) clusters in order to understand the evolution of the market.

In the next 5 five years Edge Computing will be an exponentially growing market in all "Europe-5 and "Big-5 clusters countries. Germany will be the biggest European market for both Cloud Computing and Edge Computing; the USA will be the dominant market worldwide.

The growing usage of IoT solutions, the closer combination of Information Technology and Operational Technology and the integration of Industrial Control Systems in the IT stack, as well as future 5G campus solutions for low-latency applications, are accelerating the need for edge solutions.

In fact, Edge Computing can support companies with computing tasks that cannot be done in the cloud and offers clear advantages when dealing with low latency, connectivity, security or privacy and transmitted data volumes are an issue.

Edge and distributed cloud architectures will increase the speed of data processing and reduce time lag. Edge computing, alone or in combination with Cloud Computing, will play a key role to enable technologies like autonomous vehicles, digital factories, smart cities, digital health, smart tracking and much more.

Hybrid models like Edge Cloud will be pushed by the hyperscalers and the wide 5G rollout will give Telcos and their service partners a relevant role in the new ecosystem, especially thanks to mobile-edge computing which is able to ensure very low latency without local infrastructure, with compute units not on-premise but extremely close from to a cell tower.

"Edge computing is here to stay. It is already starting to reshape enterprise computing and it can play a vital role in IT architectures. All the industries that need to perform the computing tasks as close to where data is gathered as possible will benefit from Edge Computing. At Reply, were already supporting global enterprises to design and implement architectures that leverage the best of Edge and Cloud Computing, while ensuring privacy and cybersecurity commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply.

In addition, the research indicates that Cloud Computing became the most popular ICT focus during Coronavirus peaks. COVID-19 has intensified the global spread of Cloud Computing technologies after 15 years of steady growth: across the world, millions of users started to use cloud-based platforms to collaborate, shop online, and for entertainment purposes.

Cloud technologies are key to being able to react and restart activities. By 2021 in both "Europe-5 and "Big-5 clusters the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)/Platform as a Service (PaaS) market will grow - in all scenarios - between 50% and 55% (vs. 2019).

The Software as a Service (SaaS) market is also set to grow rapidly in every country analysed. In particular, by 2025 it is predicted to double in the USA, UK and all "Europe-5 cluster countries, while likely to quadruple in India and China.

For more insights download the full research "From Cloud To Edge.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Nachrichten zu Reply

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Reply News
RSS Feed
Reply zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Reply

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Der Megatrend Gesundheit bietet Anlegern langfristig gute Chancen. Im exklusiven Online-Seminar erfahren Sie heute Abend live um 18 Uhr, wie Sie als Anleger davon profitieren können.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Reply News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Reply News
Werbung

Trading-News

Easyjet mit neuen Problemen - Aktionäre bleiben ruhig
Marktüberblick: Silber im Visier der Spekulanten
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung nimmt GD 20 ins Visier
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Beiersdorf, RWE, Vonovia
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Allvest-Kunden von Alternativen Investments profitieren
Unser Jahresbericht 2020: "Eine Achterbahnfahrt"
CleanTech: Saubere Technologien als Anlagetrend
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Über billige Aktien
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Reply-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Reply Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die große Silber-Spekulation  Blase oder kluges Investment?
Der große PKV-Irrtum  Privatversicherte sind plötzlich die Verlierer
Die nächste Rallye hat begonnen  so wertvoll ist Silber wirklich
Müssen wir aufhören, Einfamilienhäuser zu bauen?
Sie wollen Schmerzen zufügen  Die Psychologie der Gamestop-Bewegung

News von

Kursexplosion bei Ripples XRP: Die Gründe
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur geht weiter
Familienunternehmen performen an der Börse besser - vier deutsche Aktien-Favoriten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kryptowährung Ripple mit kräftigem Kurssprung
DAX fester: Aktien im Plus - Silber-Rally a la GameStop

Heute im Fokus

DAX zieht an -- Börsen in Asien mit Zuschlägen -- Deutsche Bank verdient offenbar mehr mit Anleihehandel -- Corona-Pandemie dürfte Konzernergebnis 2021 bei Fresenius und FMC drücken

Neue Apple-Anleihe stößt auf starke Nachfrage. Siemens Energy verbucht auch netto 99 Millionen Euro Gewinn. BMW lässt Aluminium mit Wüstensonne schmelzen. Solarboom und gute Baunachfrage liefern WACKER CHEMIE Rückenwind. Qualtrics schließt Börsengang ab - Greenshoe ausgebübt. Brenntag in Rechtsform der SE umgewandelt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen