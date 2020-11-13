  • Suche
REPLY: Politecnico di Torino And Reply Reaffirm Their Commitment to Training Tomorrows Digital Experts With the Second Edition of the Second-level Master's in ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & CLOUD

Following the success of the first edition and the satisfaction shown by all the students who participated in the training path, and now in working in corporate projects, Reply and the Specializing Master's Programmes and Lifelong Learning School of the Politecnico di Torino announce that enrolment is now open for the second edition of the second-level Master's degree course in "Artificial Intelligence & Cloud Hands-on innovation".

Starting in January 2022, the Masters offers 40 highly qualified students a professional specialisation path in the IT sector through its most innovative technologies: artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud.

The lessons will be held in person at the Politecnico di Torino and will combine Politecnico di Torino professors and Reply specialists in a mix of theoretical lessons and practical live cases. During the programme, students will work in groups on live projects at Reply, where they will put into practice the knowledge acquired in the classroom.

The Master's is open to students who have previously obtained a Master's degree in either Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Automation Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Electronic Engineering and Cybersecurity (the degree must be completed by December 31, 2021). The entire course is in English and it is open to international entrants.

Applications should be submitted online by October 22, 2021 following the instructions available at master.reply.com. This will be followed by an evaluation process in which a commission made up of members of the Politecnico di Torino and Reply professionals will assess the candidates' curricula, educational background and professional experience. The commission will also meet each candidate for an individual interview.

The "Earn While You Learn formula has also been confirmed for this second edition. Reply commits to hire the selected candidates right from the start of the programme and to bear all the costs of participation in the Masters for those who accept the job offer.

"Through this specialisation path, in collaboration with the Politecnico di Torino, we aim to create an elite group of students who are highly qualified in the most innovative IT issues and to progressively include these students in our projects explains Filippo Rizzante, Reply CTO. "Artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud are fundamental for Reply and for our customers, which is why we want to train students in these technologies right from the start.

"The Masters in collaboration with Reply  explains the Specializing Master's Programmes and Lifelong Learning Schools Director, Prof. Paolo Neirotti  is one of the initiatives of excellence that the Masters School designs and delivers. The programme has a custom-made approach for sector leaders and confirms that the digital transformation requires the various profiles coming out of Master's degrees in Engineering to have hyper-technical specialisation. As a technical university, we are well prepared to provide this specialisation as we design Master's programmes that integrate, recombine and extend the different scientific areas within our second-level training offer. On top of this we also rely on our experience in company applied research and technology."

Politecnico di Torino is recognized as one of the most respected universities in Europe and Reply is a company that has made innovation and technological specialization its flagship. Both entities have joined forces to create a training path for excellence; one aimed at preparing the professionals the industry needs to face the challenges of the future.

More information available at master.reply.com and https://didattica.polito.it/master/ai_cloud/2022/at_a_glance.

°°°

REPLY
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Specializing Master's Programmes and Lifelong Learning School of the Politecnico di Torino
The Specializing Master's Programmes and Lifelong Learning School of the Politecnico di Torino was founded in December 2011 with the aim of organising and managing first-level and second-level Masters programmes, as well as Lifelong Learning courses, including executive courses. The School stands out for the variety and multidisciplinary nature of its Masters programmes and training courses, which are an expression of the many scientific and cultural areas present within a research university such as the Politecnico di Torino. The training offer proposed by the School covers several disciplinary areas in order to provide support to companies and public and private institutions, so that they develop their transition ability towards new technological, economic and social paradigms (e.g. electrification, sustainability, digital transformation). Consistent with the polytechnic tradition, the scientific areas underpinning the School's continuing education offer are related to Industry 4.0, new forms of mobility, development and technology transfer in aerospace, digital transformation of businesses, public administration and society, environmental and energy sustainability, digitalisation in construction, new approaches and new frontiers in design, and the design of territories in the perspective of resilience.

