25.01.2022 09:30

Reply Takes the Top Spot in PAC RADAR as a Leading SAP Service Provider

Reply is among the most competent and leading SAP service providers in the PAC RADAR "Leading Providers of SAP Services in Germany 2022", an industry study by the independent research and consulting company Teknowlogy Group.

The study analyses the service performance of 20 international consulting firms and service providers that implement SAP projects in dedicated IT market segments. PAC RADAR compares the strategy and development of the providers and evaluates them according to market strength and competence. These include project experience, the offered service spectrum and local delivery capability.

When comparing the vendors in the ranking, Reply is rated as "Best in Class" vendor in the market for SAP Customer Experience (CX) related services. After winning the SAP Customer Experience Award for Partner Innovation 2021 and being among the finalists of the SAP Pinnacle Awards 2021, this exceptionally good performance confirms the success of the partnership with SAP.

Reply achieved the grade "Excellent" in both provider segments: SAP S/4HANA Services and SAP Consulting & Systems Integration. The PAC Radar provides a valuable basis for companies when they need to choose the right service partner.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply: "For many years, Reply has taken an agile and integrated approach to developing innovative solutions based on the SAP product suite. Across industries, our teams worldwide are deploying the latest SAP Cloud technologies in SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Customer Experience, SAP ARIBA, Business Process Intelligence, Digital Supply Chain, IoT and, most importantly, S/4HANA for Intelligent Enterprises. The award in the PAC Radar as a leading SAP provider highlights our comprehensive industry expertise and our deep technological know-how, especially in the area of Customer Experience Services."

More information on the PAC Radar here.

°°°

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

teknowlogy Group/PAC
The teknowlogy Group is the leading independent European market analysis and consulting company for the IT industry. It combines the expertise of two companies, each with a long track record in market research and consulting and local presence in the fragmented European markets: CXP and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants). www.teknowlogy.com and www.pac-online.com

