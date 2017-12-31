Resources Connection, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kate W. Duchene to the Board of Directors

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), today announced the
appointment of Kate W. Duchene, President and Chief Executive Officer
("CEO), to the Board of Directors, effective January 18, 2018. Ms.
Duchene has served as the Companys CEO since December 2016. Her new
appointment allows her to work seamlessly with the Board on key growth
initiatives and ensuring operational results.
"We are pleased to welcome Kate to the Board, said Donald B. Murray,
Chairman of the Board. "She has proven herself to be an effective
leader, returning RGPs focus to growth after just a year in the CEO
seat. Kate is committed and passionate about working even more closely
with the Board and continuing the trend of improving financial and
operational results for RGP.
Ms. Duchene, 54, joined the Company in 1999, serving as Chief Legal
Officer, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Secretary, since
2000. As a member of the executive team over the past 18 years, she has
developed and executed a wide variety of strategic initiatives to drive
performance across RGPs global platform. In 2012, Ms. Duchene assumed
leadership and financial responsibility for the Companys legal
consulting business. She is a graduate of Stanford University and
received her law degree from New York University School of Law.
ABOUT RGP
RGP, the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:
RECN), is a multinational business consulting firm that helps leaders
execute internal initiatives. Partnering with business leaders, we drive
internal change across all parts of a global enterprise accounting;
finance; governance, risk and compliance management; corporate advisory,
strategic communications and restructuring; information management;
human capital; supply chain management; and legal and regulatory.
RGP was founded in 1996 within a Big Four accounting firm. Today, we are
a publicly traded company with over 4,000 professionals, annually
serving over 2,600 clients around the world from 74 practice offices.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 86 of the Fortune
100 companies.
The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the exchanges
highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is
available at http://www.rgp.com.
(RECN-F)
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such
forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as
"anticipates, "believes, "can, "continue, "could, "estimates,
"expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "potential, "predicts, "remain,
"should or "will or the negative of these terms or other comparable
terminology. Such statements and all phases of the Companys operations
are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or
achievements and those of our industry to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including the
risks and uncertainties identified in our most recent Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q and our other public filings made with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (File No. 0-32113). Additional risks and
uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem
immaterial may also affect our business or operating results. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not
intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update the forward-looking
statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances
after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, unless required by law to do so.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006510/en/