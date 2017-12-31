Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2018

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), a multinational business
consulting firm, operating as Resources Global Professionals (the
"Company or "RGP), today announced its financial results for the third
quarter ended February 24, 2018.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $172.4 million, up
approximately 20% year over year and 10% sequentially, including revenue
from the Companys recent Accretive Solutions, Inc. ("Accretive) and taskforce
Management on Demand AG ("taskforce) acquisitions. Excluding
Accretive and taskforce, revenue was up approximately 5% year
over year. Revenue in Europe improved for the ninth successive quarter,
up 61% year over year, including revenue from taskforce. Revenue
in the US increased approximately 15% year over year, including revenue
from Accretive. The Companys Asia Pacific revenue improved 9.4% year
over year.
Net income for the quarter was $4.6 million (2.7% of revenue), with an
Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.7 million (5.0% of revenue). Net income per
diluted share was $0.14 for the third quarter of 2018, including $0.07
per diluted share related to a reduction in income tax expense from the
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offset by costs of $0.11 per diluted share
related to severance, acquisition, business development, transformation
and integration expenses during the quarter. The Company paid a
quarterly cash dividend on December 14, 2017 of $0.12 per share,
resulting in a total dividend payment of $3.6 million. RGP also
repurchased approximately $5.1 million of its common stock on the open
market; as of February 24, 2018, approximately $120 million remains
available for future repurchases of the Companys common stock under the
Companys share repurchase program.
"We achieved strong results this quarter across our three priority focus
areas: growing revenue in all geographies, the smooth integration of
Accretive and taskforce, and continuing the successful execution
of our strategic initiatives, said Kate Duchene, President and Chief
Executive Officer of RGP. "Our performance demonstrates the positive
impact that our acquisitions and strategic initiatives are beginning to
have on the business. We remain focused on delivering in all three areas
in Q4 to build on our momentum and capitalize on the many growth
opportunities ahead.
*Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation.
UPDATE ON ACQUISITION INTEGRATIONS
RGP has made continued progress this quarter in integrating its two
acquisitions, Accretive and taskforce, and the Company remains on
track to complete the integration of both acquisitions during the
summer. RGPs consolidated financial results for the third quarter
include Accretive revenue of approximately $17.3 million and taskforce
revenue of approximately $3.8 million.
UPDATE ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
RGP continues to implement successfully the strategic initiatives it
announced last year to improve its performance in both revenue
generation and cost containment. With respect to the first initiative,
to transform the Companys sales culture, RGP has completed virtually
all of its sales transformation efforts in the US. The Company has
rolled out Salesforce throughout the enterprise, launched a new learning
and development program and developed go to market, sales management and
account development playbooks to guide sales behavior. A new incentive
structure for the Companys sales team is expected to be fully developed
by the end of the fourth quarter and implemented in fiscal year 2019.
Revenue for the Companys Strategic Client Program ("SCP) is up 9.0%
year over year, and SCP is expected to deliver additional growth in
fiscal year 2019.
The Companys second initiative, to redesign its business model to
enhance client offerings, is substantially complete. In the third
quarter, RGP finished building out its talent group, marking the
completion of all of its major structural updates. The Company also
completed the implementation of a sales structure in all major markets
to focus on middle market client acquisition and development. The
Company is now operating entirely under its new organizational design in
the US, and is focused on driving accountability, productivity and
results. As part of these efforts, the Company recently hosted a
leadership summit in Dallas to outline the management teams strategies
and business objectives and more clearly define roles and
responsibilities.
The Company remains committed to its third initiative, to contain costs
and lower selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A) as a
percentage of revenue. The Companys SG&A was higher than planned this
quarter, largely due to costs associated with the integration of the
Companys two acquisitions and increased business development and
training efforts. These short-term costs are a necessary investment in
the growth of the business and its client base, and are expected to
taper off beginning in fiscal year 2019, and to be further offset by
additional cost synergies realized through the successful integrations
of the Accretive and taskforce acquisitions.
FISCAL THIRD QUARTER REVIEW
Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 increased by 19.9% (17.6%
constant currency) to $172.4 million compared to $143.8 million in the
prior year third quarter. Without Accretives revenue of $17.3 million
in the quarter
and taskforces revenue of $3.8 million
revenue was up 5.2%. On a sequential basis, third quarter revenue
increased by approximately 10% (9.6% constant currency) from $156.7
million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Absent revenue from the
acquisitions, revenue decreased $1.8 million sequentially, or 1.2%. The
decline, which was expected, can be attributed primarily to the
Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year holidays, with the only
significant holiday in the second quarter being Thanksgiving in the US.
Year over year constant currency results for international revenue are
computed using the comparable third quarter fiscal 2017 conversion
rates, and the sequential quarter constant currency international
revenue is computed using the comparable second quarter fiscal 2018
conversion rates.
Including Accretive operations, revenue in the US increased by 14.9%
year over year and 12.5% sequentially. Excluding Accretive operations,
US revenue was flat year over year and decreased 2.0% sequentially. The
sequential decrease was expected and was primarily due to the timing of
holidays, as outlined above. International revenue improved by 41.4%
year over year (29.6% constant currency) and 2.1% sequentially (0.6%
constant currency), reflecting strength in the Companys United Kingdom,
Ireland and Sweden practices. Revenue in Europe grew 34.4% year over
year and 0.2% sequentially, excluding revenue attributable to the taskforce
acquisition.
Net income improved in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to $4.6 million,
or $0.14 per diluted share, including $0.07 per diluted share related to
a reduction in income tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offset
by costs of $0.11 per diluted share related to severance, acquisition,
business development and transformation related expenses during the
quarter; this compares to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.09 per
diluted share, in the prior year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7
million (5.0% of revenue) and $8.4 million (5.8% of revenue) for the
quarter ended February 24, 2018 and February 25, 2017, respectively.
Gross margin of 36.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was flat
compared to the prior year third quarter. Sequentially, gross margin
decreased 160 basis points from 37.9% in the second quarter of fiscal
2018, primarily due to an increase in average pay rate per hour and an
increase in employer payroll tax expense typically experienced with the
beginning of a new calendar year.
SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 were $55.3 million
(32.1% of revenue) compared to $45.4 million (31.5% of revenue) in the
prior year third quarter and $47.5 million (30.3% of revenue) in the
second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company recorded approximately $3.6
million related to severance, acquisition, transformation and
integration costs in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, including
approximately $700,000 related to severance expenses. Without these
charges, the primary driver of the SG&A increase year over year was
additional expenses related to the operations of Accretive and taskforce
of $6.2 million. Sequentially, SG&A increased because of $5.2 million of
expenses related to the operations of Accretive, an increase of $0.7
million over the amount incurred related to severance, acquisition,
transformation and integration costs, an increase in higher employer
payroll related taxes with the reset of limit rates at the beginning of
the new calendar year and an increase in the provision for uncollectable
accounts.
Cash used in operations was $3.9 million for the third quarter ended
February 24, 2018, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter ended
February 25, 2017; the increased use of cash was primarily driven by
growth in the Companys revenue activity at the end of the quarter,
increasing the ending fiscal 2018 third quarter balance of accounts
receivable.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company paid a dividend of
$0.12 per share to shareholders, resulting in a total dividend payment
of $3.6 million. RGP also purchased 320,822 shares of its common stock
on the open market at an average price of $15.95 per share, for
approximately $5.1 million. As of February 24, 2018, the Companys cash
and cash equivalents were $43.2 million compared to $56.3 million at the
end of the second quarter on November 25, 2017.
CONFERENCE CALL
RGP will hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m.,
ET today, April 4, 2018. This conference call will be available for
listening via a webcast on the Companys website: http://www.rgp.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available through April
11, 2018 at 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is
5367088. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days.
ABOUT RGP
RGP, the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:
RECN), is a multinational business consulting firm that helps leaders
execute internal initiatives. Partnering with business leaders, we drive
internal change across all parts of a global enterprise accounting;
finance; governance, risk and compliance management; corporate advisory,
strategic communications and restructuring; information management;
human capital; supply chain management; and legal and regulatory.
RGP was founded in 1996 within a Big Four accounting firm. Today, we are
a publicly traded company with over 4,000 professionals, annually
serving over 2,600 clients around the world from 74 practice offices.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 87 of the Fortune
100 companies.
The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the exchanges
highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is
available at http://www.rgp.com.
(RECN-F)
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such
forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as
"anticipates, "believes, "can, "continue, "could, "estimates,
"expects, "intends, "may, "plans, "potential, "predicts, "remain,
"should or "will or the negative of these terms or other comparable
terminology. In this press release, such statements include expectations
regarding the successful integration of the Accretive and taskforce acquisitions,
including cost synergies expected to be realized in connection with such
acquisitions, revenue growth and financial results, and the Companys
strategic initiatives. Such statements and all phases of the Companys
operations are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity,
performance or achievements and those of our industry to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements. Risks and uncertainties include our ability to successfully
execute on our strategic initiatives and integrate our acquisitions of
Accretive and taskforce, seasonality, overall economic conditions
and other factors and uncertainties as are identified in our most recent
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other public filings made with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 0-32113). Additional risks
and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem
immaterial may also affect our business or operating results. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not
intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update the forward-looking
statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances
after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, unless required by law to do so.
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
February 25,
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
February 25,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
|
|
$
|
143,844
|
|
|
|
$
|
470,338
|
|
|
|
$
|
434,791
|
|
Direct cost of services
|
|
|
|
109,904
|
|
|
|
|
91,597
|
|
|
|
|
294,711
|
|
|
|
|
271,507
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
62,510
|
|
|
|
|
52,247
|
|
|
|
|
175,627
|
|
|
|
|
163,284
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)
|
|
|
|
55,268
|
|
|
|
|
45,376
|
|
|
|
|
150,181
|
|
|
|
|
135,046
|
|
Operating income before amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and depreciation (1)
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
|
6,871
|
|
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
|
|
|
28,238
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
Operating income (1)
|
|
|
|
5,149
|
|
|
|
|
5,962
|
|
|
|
|
21,144
|
|
|
|
|
25,727
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Income before provision for income taxes (1)
|
|
|
|
4,641
|
|
|
|
|
5,627
|
|
|
|
|
19,962
|
|
|
|
|
25,438
|
|
Provision for income taxes (2)
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
|
|
11,224
|
|
Net income (1), (2)
|
|
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,884
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,214
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (1), (2)
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
Diluted (1), (2)
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
31,440
|
|
|
|
|
29,764
|
|
|
|
|
30,473
|
|
|
|
|
33,916
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
32,066
|
|
|
|
|
30,584
|
|
|
|
|
30,901
|
|
|
|
|
34,550
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES
(1) Selling, general and administrative expenses include non-cash
compensation expense for employee stock option grants, restricted share
grants and employee stock purchases of $1.4 million and $1.5 million for
the three months ended February 24, 2018 and February 25, 2017,
respectively and $4.5 million and $4.7 million for the nine months ended
February 24, 2018 and February 25, 2017, respectively. The expense for
the nine months ended February 24, 2018 includes approximately $140,000
related to accelerated vesting of stock options as part of the agreement
with a departing senior executive; the expense for the nine months ended
February 25, 2017 includes approximately $400,000, or $0.01 per share,
related to accelerated vesting of options as part of the agreement with
a departing senior executive.
(2) The Companys effective tax rate was approximately 1% and
approximately 49% for the three months ended February 24, 2018 and
February 25, 2017, respectively and approximately 26% and 44% for the
nine months ended February 24, 2018 and February 25, 2017, respectively.
On December 22, 2017, US federal tax reform was enacted which lowered
the US statutory federal tax rate from 35% to 21% effective January 1,
2018, resulting in a blended US statutory federal tax rate of
approximately 29.4% for fiscal year ending May 26, 2018. For the three
months ended February 24, 2018, the Company reported provisional amounts
related to the impact of US federal tax reform, including a tax benefit
of $1.1 million due to re-measurement of US deferred tax assets and
liabilities at the rate the balances are expected to be realized (29.4%
in fiscal 2018 and 21% thereafter) and a tax benefit of $1.1 million as
a result of applying the reduced statutory federal rate of 29.4% to the
US earnings for fiscal 2018.
The nine months ended February 24, 2018 also includes the reversal of
approximately $2.4 million of valuation allowances on the deferred tax
assets of certain foreign entities and the nine months ended February
25, 2017 includes the reversal of approximately $0.2 million of tax
valuation allowances. For all periods presented, the Company is unable
to benefit from, or has limitations on the benefit of, tax losses in
certain foreign jurisdictions. To a lesser extent, the accounting
treatment under GAAP for the cost associated with incentive stock
options and shares purchased through the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
has caused volatility in the Companys effective tax rate.
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
February 25,
|
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
|
February 25,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
4,595
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,884
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,845
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,214
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,224
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
7,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,238
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,658
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
8,679
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,379
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,945
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,896
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
143,844
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
470,338
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
434,791
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The Company utilizes certain financial measures and key performance
indicators that are not defined by, or calculated in accordance with,
GAAP to assess our financial and operating performance. A non-GAAP
financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of a companys
financial performance that (i) excludes amounts, or is subject to
adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included
in the comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with
GAAP in the statement of operations; or (ii) includes amounts, or is
subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that
are excluded from the comparable measure so calculated and presented.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP
financial measures. EBITDA is calculated as net income before
amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, interest and
income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus stock-based
compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing
Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are used by management to assess the core
performance of our Company, also provide useful information to our
investors because they are alternative financial measures that investors
can also use to assess the core performance of our Company and compare
it to the Companys peers. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Margin are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under
GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as
substitutes for net income or other cash flow data prepared in
accordance with GAAP for purposes of analyzing our profitability or
liquidity. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not
as a substitute for, net income, earnings per share, cash flows or other
measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE COMPARISON
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 24,
2018
GAAP
|
|
|
|
February 25,
2017
GAAP
|
|
|
|
November 25,
2017
GAAP
|
|
|
% Increase
February 24, 2018
vs.
February 25, 2017
GAAP
|
|
|
% Increase
February 24, 2018
vs.
February 25, 2017
Constant Currency (1)
|
|
|
% Increase
February 24, 2018
vs.
November 25,
2017
GAAP
|
|
|
% Increase
February 24, 2018
vs.
November 25,
2017
Constant Currency (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
172,414
|
|
|
$
|
143,844
|
|
|
$
|
156,738
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis is
calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for the third
quarter of fiscal 2017 and applying those rates to
foreign-denominated revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) The percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis is
calculated using the average foreign exchange rates for the second
quarter of fiscal 2018 and applying those rates to
foreign-denominated revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2018.
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTE
In order to provide a more comprehensive view of trends in our business,
this table shows revenue data on an as-reported basis (GAAP) for the
respective periods and relative change in the same periods from the
impact on revenue of exchange rate fluctuations between the United
States dollar and currencies in countries in which the Company operates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET, CASH FLOW AND OTHER INFORMATION
|
(Amounts in thousands, except consultant headcount)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
May 27,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
43,217
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,329
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances
|
|
|
$
|
125,795
|
|
|
|
$
|
98,222
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
420,134
|
|
|
|
$
|
364,128
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
78,313
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,771
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
268,912
|
|
|
|
$
|
238,142
|
|
Consultant headcount, end of period
|
|
|
|
3,143
|
|
|
|
|
2,569
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period
|
|
|
|
31,487
|
|
|
|
|
29,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
February 24,
|
|
|
February 25,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
(2,254
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
6,926
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(25,086
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
21,133
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
$
|
8,233
|
|
|
|
$
|
(73,785
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006251/en/